ExtraEmily addresses Twitch ban and says she feels “reformed” following the incident

ExtraEmily breaks silence on Twitch ban after texting while driving: “I am reformed”

ExtraEmily has confirmed she was in fact banned from Twitch for being on her phone while driving, with the popular OTK content creator stating that she is going to make sure she is able to “grow” from the incident.

On October 14, Dexerto reported that ExtraEmily was hit with an 18-hour ban from Twitch after she was seen texting while driving during a stream.

The content creator, who has over 260,000 followers on the platform and plays an integral role in the prominent streaming org OTK, raised concerns within her community over the past couple of months for regularly being on her phone during streams.

Even when driving, walking across busy roads, and other situations that could be putting herself in harm’s way. Now that her ban is over, ExtraEmily decided to address the incident in her first stream back.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=83uvo29i-MI

In a new YouTube video titled “Regarding the Ban”, Emily recapped the chunk of her return stream, talking in depth about why she was banned and what she has taken away from the experience.

She first expressed how excited she is to be back streaming, stating that the ban “felt like an eternity” despite only keeping her offline for two days of her regular schedule. She then quickly moved onto the topic of the actual ban, confirming that it was because she was caught on her phone while driving.

While some content creators opt to be defensive about their bans, ExtraEmily was frank about her understanding of why Twitch took her off the platform.

“I completely understand why I was banned because I was looking at my phone while driving and from that ban, I have learned from my mistake and I’m going to make sure I grow from it and not look at my phone ever again while streaming. So all I have to do is just turn off the phone screen, I don’t have to have a phone in my hand.”

ExtraEmily then added that, “I am reformed. It will be great and I won’t promote this distracted driving on stream anymore or on stream or anything…I did a lot of self-reflection over the past few days.”

For all the latest entertainment news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.