Extra Emily shocked after man rear-ends her car during IRL stream

Twitch star Extra Emily was left shocked after a man rear-ended her car during a recent IRL stream as she was waiting at a red light.

Back in January 2023, Asmongold-owned content group OTK signed Extra Emily as the latest member of the org, becoming the second female to be a part of it.

She’s since skyrocketed in popularity to over 7,000 average viewers with a variety of gaming and IRL content.

During an IRL stream on September 8, 2023, Emily was sitting at a red light when a man rear-ended her car — leaving her shocked.

Extra Emily gets rear ended during IRL stream

During her broadcast, Emily was having a conversation with her chat while presumably sitting at a red light talking to her chat.

You can see a car appear in her rear window just as he makes contact with the rear end of her car. Shocked, Extra Emily pulled over into a parking lot and luckily the guy who hit her did as well.

“Someone just rear ended me. Bro, somebody just rear ended me,” she said.

(Accident happens at 2:50:15 in VOD)

After pulling over into the parking lot, Emily and the man who hit her got out to talk and check out the damage done to each vehicle.

Luckily, nobody was hurt and the damage to each car wasn’t too crazy, so they just went on their way.

This isn’t the first on-stream car accident over the last few days either, as StephanieQuatro was recently hit by a car on her IRL broadcast. Luckily, she’s okay.