OTK signs ExtraEmily with new show ‘Wheel of Chaos’ coming soon

Content org One True Kings, better known as OTK, has signed Twitch streamer ExtraEmily as their latest content creator, and she’s already hosting her first show: Wheel of Chaos.

ExtraEmily’s Twitch channel has grown significantly over the last year, getting to over 2,000 average viewers on her channel, where she speedruns games and offers IRL travel streams.

After being crowned the winner of Schooled in April 2022 and visiting Mizkif’s house, Emily has appeared in multiple OTK game shows since.

Now, ExtraEmily has joined OTK as their latest content creator — and she’s already hosting her own show: Wheel of Chaos.

ExtraEmily joins OTK, reveals new show Wheel of Chaos

At the end of the org’s shareholders meeting on January 31, OTK revealed that they signed Extra Emily as their latest content creator.

In a press release, Emily said: “I’m grateful to join an organization where I feel like I’m surrounded by friends and people that genuinely care about me.”

The OTK Twitter shared the news as well. They said: “Truly extraordinary. Welcome ExtraEmilyy to OTK.”

Besides being the latest member, ExtraEmily will also be hosting her very own gameshow later this year.

Named ‘Wheel of Chaos,’ Emily’s IRL game show will bring three contestants head-to-head in a battle of intelligence using the “giant wheel of chaos.”

It’s set to launch sometime in April 2023, with more news regarding the show set to come out in the coming weeks.

During the event, OTK also revealed Emiru as its latest co-owner, a new podcast with Asmongold, Emiru, and Techtone, and more.

