ExtraEmily banned on Twitch after sparking outrage over texting and driving

Popular streamer ExtraEmily has been banned from Twitch after sparking outrage from concerned viewers for using her phone while driving during a previous broadcast.

ExtraEmily is a popular streamer on Twitch, where she boasts over 260,000 followers. She’s also a part of prominent streaming org OTK, which includes other top broadcasters like Asmongold, Emiru, Sodapoppin, and more.

ExtraEmily is known for her bubbly personality and high-energy content – but over the past couple weeks, viewers grew concerned about the star due to some of her recent streams.

For instance, Emily drew both criticism and concern after walking in the middle of a busy highway in late September, leaving viewers worried about her safety.

In October, Emily once again drew backlash for using her phone while driving during a live stream. Twitch has been known to ban broadcasters who text and drive, leaving many to wonder if – or when – she’d get banned.

ExtraEmily banned on Twitch after texting and driving stream sparks backlash

It wasn’t long until they got their answer. On October 13, ExtraEmily’s Twitch channel was banned.

When users try to click on her profile, they’re met with a message that reads: “This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.”

While many fans are hypothesizing that the ban may be a result of Emily texting and driving, the reason for her suspension is currently unclear. As Twitch does not comment on individual bans, fans may not learn the reason why she was banned until she opens up about the matter herself.

At the time of writing, ExtraEmily has not commented about her ban on social media. We’ll keep you updated right here on Dexerto when she does.