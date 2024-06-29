Cyclist comes inches from death in terrifying Twitch stream crash

A Twitch stream captured the terrifying moment a group of cyclists collided on the street, resulting in one very nearly losing their life.

Juuso, who goes by ‘TurunPug‘ on the live-streaming service, was taking part in a race on the outskirts of Joutseno, Finland when the accident took place.

A quicker group of cyclists had moved to overtake Juuso and those he rode behind, forming a single-file line to do so. With so many on the road, however, the cyclists took up an entire lane that nearly crossed the intermittent white line.

Suddenly, chaos erupted after someone toward the front slowed down – those behind too close to slam on the breaks in time.

This resulted in one cyclist crashing, both bicycle and rider tipping into oncoming traffic at the exact same time as a car passed the group.

The cyclist came inches from falling under the vehicle, legs appearing to nearly graze along the side of the car as they continued to somersault across the road.

The rest of the group could be heard calling out in horror, having very nearly witnessed a death. Recognizing the severity of the situation, the clip taken from Juuso’s Twitch stream was titled ‘That was close.’

Viewers in the Twitch streamer’s chat also expressed shock, pointing out how things could have gone “bad” very easily, with one person simply writing: “What the f***.”

In a Reddit thread sharing the crash, users stated the stream was “close to being a gore clip” and theorized what went wrong and how the situation could have been avoided.

“This kind of thing happens in [pelotons] and races when people are really pushing the yellow line rule, and as a result tuck in closer when the car approaches,” user ‘pyrpilot’ wrote, referring to a rule in cycling races that states competitors must keep right of the center line if the course is not closed to traffic.

“Just an unfortunate situation. Cyclist in the back catches up to the one in front to get to the draft zone, the one in front slows down due to cars coming by and the one in the back then hits their back wheel,” another user, ‘Korysovec’ said.

They went on to explain that while “in a car, it would be [the] fault of the guy behind”, the same didn’t apply when it came to cycling: “In all types of races, the closer you are the more draft you can catch. However, this one is an amateur race across Finland, the guy should be more careful [in my opinion]. He probably will be from now on.”