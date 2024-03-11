Twitch streamer captures shocking police chase and car crash on IRL broadcast

A Twitch streamer was broadcasting IRL when they caught a car chase happening right in front of them, giving viewers a front-row seat as the car crashed into another vehicle.

It’s no secret that Twitch offers up some of the wildest content on the internet. From streamers catching thieves stealing designer bags to rescuing stray kittens in front of thousands of viewers, there’s never a dull moment on the purple platform.

However, one streamer left fans’ jaws on the floor after he caught a driver fleeing from police during an action-packed broadcast that no one saw coming.

‘Nezst’ was streaming IRL (short for ‘in real life’) on a sunny Saturday, March 9, when sirens started blaring in the distance as he walked beside a busy road.

Twitch streamer shocked after car fleeing police crashes in front of him

It wasn’t long before Nezst realized there was a car chase going on, excitedly announcing the news to his viewers as a white sedan drove into view, closely pursued by two police cars.

The streamer pointed at the sedan as it pulled into an intersection, noticing that it had a flat tire — but that wasn’t the only damage the car would get during the chase, as it immediately crashed into another vehicle in the driver’s attempt to escape the law.

The driver didn’t get too far after that, as they were quickly surrounded by officers who pulled them out of the vehicle. Nezst didn’t miss a beat, making sure to plug his Twitch channel as the chaos unfolded in front of him and his viewers.

“What the hell? Did that just happen?” he asked, clearly shocked that he managed to capture the action-packed scene during his stream.

Funnily enough, this isn’t the first time Nezst has caught a car crash during one of his broadcasts. In 2023, Nezst was talking to a friend near a road when a car flew down the highway and crashed into another vehicle in a shocking clip that went viral on social media.