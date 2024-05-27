Kick streamer banned for trying to run over another streamer with his car

Kick streamer ‘SJC’ has been banned from the platform after almost running over another content creator with his car when an argument got out of control.

On May 27, streamers SJC and ‘Cellfmade’ were arguing about who would be competing in Ice Poseidon’s $20K scavenger hunt and who would have to watch SJC’s dog, Nelly.

As the two argued in the car, Cellfmade eventually decided to get out of the vehicle, but SJC refused to open the trunk and let his fellow Kick streamer get his belongings.

SJC refused and kept honking his horn demanding Cellfmade get out of the way as he stood in front of his car. A side-by-side of the two broadcasts has since been posted on X by user ‘Liutauras‘ showing how the madness unfolded.

“Open the trunk! You’re not gonna run me over!” he exclaimed. “You’re robbing my sh*t.”

“I don’t care!” the driver shot back. Despite Cellfmade standing in front of the car, the SJC pushed forward yelling for him to “get out of the way.”

Eventually, Cellfmade went flying in what could have been an extremely dangerous situation. Luckily, aside from a few scratches, he was unharmed, and tried to continue confronting his Kick rival.

“You ran me over!” Cellfmade yelled.

“Look what you did to my car,” SJC replied, revealing some damage to the front of his vehicle. “You deserved it!”

The vehicular shenanigans resulted in SJC receiving a ban from the platform. Currently, visiting SJC’s Kick channel results in a 404, but the streamer says his ban will only last three days. He also alleges that Cellfmade had jumped on the hood of his car.

This is hardly the first time a Kick streamer has been banned for an incident that happened behind the wheel of a car. Earlier in 2024, N3on was hit with a one-day ban from the site after getting into a hit-and-run while driving with infamous street racer Squeeze Benz.

Benz would later end up being arrested by the NYPD for his viral speed demon stunts. It’s not known if police are investigating the vehicular incident involving SJC and Cellfmade.