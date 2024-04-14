CdawgVA raises over 1 million for charity during cyclethon stream

Twitch streamer CDawgVA has raised over 1 million for the charity by cycling over 600 miles across Japan.

Streamer and voice actor Connor Colquhoun, better known as CDawgVA online, has raised over one million dollars for his efforts alongside a small team of guests who rode along with him. All donations went towards helping the Immune Deficiency Foundation.

Starting from Shimonoseki in the far southwest of the country and going all the way to the capital of Japan, Tokyo is over 620 miles and 12 hours by car. Notably, it was longer and more dangerous by bicycle, as the charity event ‘The Cyclethon 3’ lasted two weeks.

Connor’s arrival at Tokyo Tower came with a massive crowd celebrating the accomplishment of him and the team around him, something Connor said he was “in awe” of.

CDawgVA announced his third Cyclethon in March 2024 and set off on April 1, cycling for two weeks until April 14. Coming along is PremiereTwo, Gigguk, Chris Broad, and one of the biggest online celebrities, Pewdiepie.

Connor usually streams video games and is one of the biggest streamers on Twitch, but the Cyclethons have been an annual event since its inception. The previous two Cyclethons raised over 300 thousand and 552 thousand dollars respectively, so his third Cyclethon making more than both combined is an outstanding milestone for Connors’s charitable activities.

In an interview with Dexerto last year, Connor told us he wanted to raise at least a million dollars a year for charity. 4 months into 2024, he’s already made good on that promise.