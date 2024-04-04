CDawgVA “terrified” after close call with truck during Cyclethon

CDawgVA was left “terrified” after having a close call with a large truck while cycling down a narrow road during his Cyclethon charity event.

Twitch streamer, YouTuber, and voice actor Connor ‘CDawgVA’ Colquhoun has wrapped up day 4 of his Cyclethon event, which tasks the content creator and his buddies with cycling all across Japan to raise money for charity.

This year Connor, along with his friends Chris Broad, PewDiePie, Garnt ‘Gigguk’ Maneetapho, and more are cycling a total of 1,000 km in fourteen days across Tokyo, Kobe, Osaka, Kyoto, Hiroshima, and Nagoya.

This marks Connor’s third Cyclethon, which has already seen the steamer endure inclement weather like violent thunderstorms and pouring rain — and even some brushes with danger on the road with motor vehicles.

Article continues after ad

While Connor and Garnt were cycling down a narrow road, the Twitch streamer noticed that a large truck was bearing down on him from behind.

Worried that the truck would swipe him, he began hugging the barricade near the edge of his lane. The truck saw an opportunity to pass and took it, overtaking the two cyclists and leaving Connor completely frazzled.

Article continues after ad

“Oh my god, that was terrifying,” Connor exclaimed. “I was so worried for Garnt. Garnt wasn’t in enough. He’s gotta hug the side a little bit more.”

“That scared the sh*t out of me!” Garnt shouted.

Article continues after ad

Although Connor advised him to “hug” the side of the road more closely, that didn’t stop the two from encountering even more dangerous encounters with large vehicles, as another massive trailer passed by the two streamers just as they were discussing the close call they’d had mere moments earlier.

Fans are urging the two to be safe during their cycling adventure, which has already raised over $213,000 for charity with ten more days to go.