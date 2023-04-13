CDawgVA opens up about his journey from niche YouTuber to superstar Twitch streamer

After his long journey from being a YouTuber to one of the biggest streamers on Twitch, CDawgVA is convinced that live streaming is “the way forward” for content creation. Recently signing an exclusivity deal with Twitch, CDawgVA spoke about why he’s sticking with the platform in an interview with Dexerto.

Before he decided to start live streaming regularly, Connor ‘CDawgVA‘ Colquhoun turned his passion for voice acting into a small yet dedicated YouTube following. Seven years ago, he was dubbing over Black Butler episodes and sharing his journey toward becoming a professional voice actor. Now, he’s raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for charity and making his mark as a massive content creator on multiple platforms.

Not only that, but he seems to be friends with damn near everyone. On top of being a part of Trash Taste, one of the biggest podcasts on YouTube, he’s collaborated with creators like Ludwig, Hasan Piker, and has become a welcomed guest in the Vtubing community. He never shies away from the opportunity to put himself out there and work with new creators.

In our almost hour-long discussion about the current state of content creation, he provided some insight on the constantly evolving worlds of both YouTube and Twitch, pondered what he’ll do if he ever decides to move on to a different career path, spoke about his exclusivity deal with Twitch and why he’s signed, and the wild ride that has been his path to international stardom.

CDawgVA’s YouTube content has changed with the times

With how long he’s been in the space, CDawgVA’s content has, in a lot of ways, grown up with YouTube. His channel started because of his passion for voice acting and creating content, and the way he expresses that passion has changed over the years.

“When I was making the anime stuff, that was something I was genuinely passionate about at the time. Obviously, as I’ve gotten older, I’ve kind of fallen out of anime.”

“I started doing that when I was 19. I was very much still in my weeb phase. It got to the point where I was making these videos, and the only videos that did well were the anime videos. And I just wasn’t really feeling it anymore.”

“When I would talk to other creators that were outside of anime, it was really hard to explain what I was doing. I was like, ‘Yeah, so I do this anime impression stuff— it’s lame, it’s lame.’ But I was really passionate about it. I think that I just wanted to push myself more creatively. And so, changing that up was really important for me and really allowed me to feel more creatively satisfied.”

He started to use his talent for voice acting in a variety of forms. Connor would pose as popular anime characters and make prank calls or call fans. His content remained focused on voice acting but applied in different ways. This led to him reviewing voice acting for different shows and movies, and in the case that the acting wasn’t too great, he’d take a crack at fixing it.

He was using the same skillset but applying it in different ways. Connor spoke at length about having to “play the game” of content creation. Especially with how much the landscape of content creation has changed over the past few years.

“I think there’s definitely a difference in approach that people who have maybe been around longer or maybe started on YouTube or came from Vine or something, there’s a whole different approach to it. One of the main reasons is because, a lot of the time, when the older content creators got into it, you never expected to make money.”

“Now it’s so overstimulated with money. Every video is, ‘I spent this!’ I mean, I’m guilty of this, too. You have to play the game. Everything is about upping the stakes. Whereas I feel like before, it was kind of like, ‘Hey, if you like something and you wanna make cool videos about something, just do that.’ What it means to be a content creator has kind of shifted.”

CDawgVA | YouTube Ludwig definitely didn’t win the crane game challenge

Connor’s definitely been using the recent trend to his advantage, with videos like his recent “$1000 Crane Game Challenge” series being wildly successful on his main channel. These videos have given him the opportunity to collaborate with creators like Ludwig and Disguised Toast and show off his chemistry with other creators.

But getting to the point where he felt comfortable producing content outside of his niche took some time.

“It was really risky and super scary. You start uploading these videos that are different from what you’re making, and people just don’t watch them. But you have to have faith that what you’re making is good and that there will be an audience for it. You can’t expect your audience to always convert no matter what you’re doing. You’re going to lose people, and you’re going to have to gain people.”

“As long as you’re ok with that mindset of like, ‘Hey, I’m trying something new, it’s probably not going to work out, but there might be some people who give it a shot.’ And hopefully, along the way, I can gain new people like I did with my older content and change the audience up with it.”

“I’d like to think, throughout my entire YouTube career, that I’ve kind of – and I think this is something I think a lot of creators don’t think about, if I’m making stuff that’s maybe geared towards teenagers, how do you then grow as a creator but also grow with your audience, in a sense? So that maybe someone who watched you when they were 16 can also enjoy watching you when they’re 22? That’s also satisfying for you because you get to grow with your content, which I find is very important.”

Dating back to a few years ago, Connor started to brand out and try new content that was adjacent with current trends like buying cheap products and cosplays off of Wish. While this content didn’t perform as well at first, it gradually began to outshine much of his voice-acting content and gave CDawgVA more confidence in posting different kinds of videos to his channel.

As Garnt put it in this video, “What a horrible day to have eyes.”

All that said, it’s hard to quantify what it means for something to do well or be a good video. Is a video that has 2 million views good? Or does being happy with a video determine it to be good no matter how many views it gets?

The answer is ultimately subjective. Every creator is different. Connor spoke about how he’s toed the line of creating content he’s passionate about alongside content he knows will do well with his audience.

“You know as a creator what is best for you. Or, hopefully, you do. For me personally, as much as I’m able to sometimes turn off and grind and just make videos or make content while I’m in a dry spell where I don’t have much creativity or ideas I’m passionate about— like, sometimes you just have to turn your brain off and just focus on getting out good stuff that hits the beats. And it’s good. But sometimes you get this feeling where content doesn’t inspire anything in you anymore.”

“Like, you’re making something – maybe it’s great, and people would still watch it, but it’s not satisfying for you to make. And even more so when it gets to the point where you don’t want to make it. That’s when it gets dangerous as a creator, forcing yourself to make something you have absolutely no interest in making.”

“What I’ve learned continuously through doing this is that you can’t expect people to care about you or care about what you’re making. But you need to figure out how to gain the trust of your audience to have faith in you as a content creator to make stuff that’s entertaining.”

So, CDawgVA banked on having the trust of his audience and chased a new venture: Trash Taste.

The Trash Taste era

The Trash Taste podcast exploded in popularity within the first few episodes, and through weekly content, live stream events, and Trash Taste specials that threw the boys into wild adventures together, CDawgVA, Gigguk (a.k.a. Garnt), and TheAnimeMan (a.k.a. Joey) have created a content empire that exists alongside all of their separate YouTube/Twitch ventures.

We asked Connor about what he thinks made Trash Taste so successful, and he admitted he wasn’t too sure himself.

“That’s the question everyone wants to know the answer to; I want to know the answer to it, too. I think Trash Taste was a mix of a lot of little factors that were really pushed by the pandemic. I think Trash Taste would have done pretty well, but I think the pandemic and the time that it came out really put it in front of way more people than it would have been normally. “

“Who’s to say where it would be if the pandemic didn’t happen and whatnot, but I think it kind of hit at the perfect time when people couldn’t hang out, and it filled that sort of void where I think a lot of podcasts weren’t going; We’re not trying to talk about anime, we’re not trying to talk about some sensational topic, we are literally going to talk about the worst food takes we have. That’s just the show.”

Garnt has somehow topped “All bread tastes the same” with “I don’t think Chinese food exists,” truly a legend in the podcast space. Joking aside, it’s clear why fans are invested in these three.

There doesn’t need to be big drama going on or a big guest on the show for them to create content that starts a conversation. For example, Garnt actually had some good points with his Chinese food take in the full context of the above clip, but the wording in his initial delivery of takes like these is so great/awful that it creates viral content.

That’s just part of the charm that earned Trash Taste such a massive following, even after they’ve tossed any conception that the show would have the same focus on anime that all of their main channels had for years prior. There was enough otaku culture in there for fans to feel welcome, but enough new content to welcome new viewers as well.

“It’s literally just a conversation between three friends produced better and hopefully flows a bit better than conversations you’d have with your friends. There’s a void of podcasts that hit that, that had good production, that kind of explored otaku culture in a way we hadn’t really had before, that kind of involved anime in a light way. And then we had this really strong marketing push that was that initial figure special. It was kind of this perfect amalgamation of stuff.”

But CDawgVA hasn’t been afraid to step out of the Trash Taste space and push his own content further. He spoke about maintaining a functional, healthy work/life relationship between the three of them and compared their show’s appeal to that of Top Gear.

Trash Taste | YouTube Connor drifting a car in one of many Trash Taste specials

“We obviously are very close, but it’s very much like Top Gear. We have a lot of comparisons to Top Gear, and we really look up to the lot. And in Top Gear, they didn’t always hang out all the time. I think that’s really healthy and necessary.”

“Like, as much as we hang out and do so much work stuff – I’m literally heading to the office after this interview – we also have our own individual friends as well. I think that’s kind of a healthy way to maintain a business and also a friendship. Like, you need more than two friends. You have to have other interactions and have healthy relationships with a lot of people, I think. That makes for improved mental health. Relying on two or three people for everything is kind of tough.”

“Everyone asks, ‘How do we do it?’ I don’t know. I think the most important thing is that we were really good friends before we started it. We were genuinely good friends and just so happened to be YouTubers.”

Connor could have rested on his laurels, stuck to YouTube, and banked on the success of Trash Taste while uploading his own original videos here and there. But he hasn’t. Instead, Connor has become one of the biggest streamers on Twitch.

CDawgVA thinks live streaming is the “way forward” for content creation

Up until recently, CDawgVA was more of a YouTuber than a streamer. Streaming was something he’d do here and there, but he still had a heavy focus on video content. That’s now changed, with the creator being able to swing an exclusivity contract on Twitch. He regularly pulls tens of thousands of viewers and has managed to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for charity through livestream events.

We asked Connor about his philanthropy efforts and have split that off into a separate article where he revealed he aims to raise “at least a million dollars a year for charity.”

But how did he get into streaming, and what motivated him to spend so much of his time on live streams rather than the pre-recorded videos he’d been doing for years?

“I just really enjoy the live aspect of the content. I’ve found that it allows little moments that would almost certainly be cut out of the edit for a video to come out in a more organic way when it’s live. Cause it’s kind of more embarrassing when it’s in a video. You’re like, ‘Ah, just cut it.’ But when it’s live, it’s like – those moments that are kind of boring, kind of embarrassing, you have to reimagine how you view it.”

“I think live content is just… right now, it feels like the way forward for content creation. I feel like that’s where it’s at just because the live aspect adds so much to it.”

“I can’t really put my finger on exactly what it does, but it’s how I envision live sports compared to highlights. Like, yeah, you could watch the highlights and save so much more time, but there’s something about things happening in real time that adds something to it. People wanna be there. They wanna be in the thick of it.”

As for why he’s chosen Twitch to sign with for exclusivity rights, he touched on what Twitch offers creators that other platforms don’t have. With YouTube investing massively in getting more live streamers on the platform and Kick standing out from the crowd with a heavy cut of sub revenue going to creators, it’s more important than ever for Twitch to stay competitive within the live streaming market.

“Twitch offers a lot of great tools that are really helpful right now. The easy clipping system, all the moderation tools, the way chat’s presented, all that stuff. Obviously, there’s nothing stopping someone from replicating that, but it’s all combined with the culture in a way that I think allows streamers to immediately get invested in this cozy atmosphere you have on Twitch. To me… I dunno. I’d be impressed if anyone could come close to it. I really like it. I mean, that’s why I signed with Twitch.”

CDawgVA has also managed to turn his Twitch streams into a steady output of YouTube content. His second channel, ConnorDawg, is close to a million subs already, and it’s almost solely comprised of videos edited from his livestream highlights.

He’s essentially created a content pipeline that allows him to focus on his livestream content and then turn that into edited YouTube videos for those who aren’t around when he goes live.

Rather than trying to produce everything himself, he’s got an entire team built around editing his content. He employs several people who work full-time on things like graphic design, editing, creating art assets for him, and other production-related stuff.

Mudan, an editor he’s been working with for a while, has an entire team working under him as well. According to Connor, the efforts of this editing team play a huge role in the success of his main channel and the way his livestream content is packaged for his second channel.

ConnorDawg | YouTube Connor’s lengthy livestreams get condensed into short videos by his team, with editors often editing in jokes of their own

“I work with Mudan, and Mudan has a lot of editors working for him. Mudan and I are very open about it: We have a deal where we split ad rev 50/50 of that channel (ConnorDawg). We started the channel off, and he was definitely losing money cause he was editing videos that got 20-50k views, but we were confident that it would get to the point where it’d be quite profitable. He delegates editors and works with them, helping the channel grow.”

Considering recent ConnorDawg uploads average over 500k views, this deal has certainly paid off for both parties.

“I’ve always said this: There are a lot of YouTubers out there and not a lot of good editors. It’s very important that you treat editors right and that they’re paid well, that you make sure that their job is so secure that they never have to consider working somewhere else or having to pick up more work. If you’re a YouTuber who’s pulling in really good money, you should share that with the people who got you there.”

As much as Connor has done his best to employ a fleet of editors who can get his content YouTube-ready, there also exists an armada of fan channels. Literal dozens of channels exist that are dedicated almost solely to uploading short highlights from Connor’s stream. This is fairly common for those who have mainly live streamed content (Hasan Piker, for example), and we asked Connor how he feels about clip channels.

“There are some [clip channels] who I think do a more honest job of representing the content and what happened. Those people are providing a pretty good service that I can’t do, right? I can’t have someone stare at my content, wait for something to happen, and upload it. I mean, I probably could, but it’d be a massive amount of resources to invest in something like that.”

“But there’s obviously a demand from the viewers to have these kinds of clips. They serve a purpose, and they offer these sort of real-time moments that are entertaining to people on YouTube. Which, for clips, has a great algorithm for sharing them. Whereas Twitch is more focused on sharing clips to other platforms.”

“As much as people may get annoyed about it or maybe just aren’t a fan of what clip channels are doing, they’re pushing your content and your name out there in a way that you almost can’t. If someone were to clickbait something extremely egregious, I couldn’t do that. Like, even if I was paying someone [to make clips], maybe the clip would get 10x the views if someone else did it. Which is almost a weird thing of like… That’s messed up. But also, I guess you kind of pushed my content out there in a weird way? It’s a double-edged sword, but the benefits almost always outweigh the negatives, and it’s sort of its own ecosystem.”

YouTube/PeaceClipper Clips of Connor’s stream can get hundreds of thousands of views with the right thumbnail and title

Looking up CDawgVA in the YouTube search bar provides some strange results. From people really wanting to see him fall off his bike during the Cyclethon to those who are invested in his on-stream shenanigans with IronMouse, there are tons of channels out there that compete with each other to upload the most memorable on-stream moments with a clickbait-y title to hit the top of search results. All while these clips are monetized by the people who uploaded them, not by Connor himself.

Those who hang around his stream to make money rather than doing it as a gesture of affection as a fan have caused issues in the past.

“If they do go too far, you can set a boundary and put your foot down. In the past, I’ve had to full-on just ask someone to stop uploading clips due to the way they were clipping, and they were harassing my moderators and my chat. They’d come into the chat and go, ‘How long are you streaming for? I gotta know how many hours I need to be here.’ Or, ‘Are you gonna end soon? Can you end soon please?’ Like, what?”

“And then that’s kind of frustrating because they’re actively making these misrepresentations of the content and harassing people while also profiting off of my content. I’ve always said to people that I don’t mind people uploading clips, just don’t upload full-on highlights. That’s the kind of stuff that we do.”

“It’d be kind of a shame for someone to watch a highlight, and it’s not edited as well as, say, my editor would do it. Because now you’ve watched it, and now you can’t really enjoy it in a much more entertaining way, in my opinion. It’s a necessary evil. You need it, but sometimes you don’t want it, and it’s a force that works on its own.”

As if his massive presence on YouTube and Twitch wasn’t enough, CDawgVA’s been branching out into the world of live performance. Between going on tour with Trash Taste and getting into the Chess Boxing Ring with Ludwig, he’s had to develop a whole new skillset as an entertainer on stage.

Connor steals the show wherever he goes

Connor has particopated in a myriad of live shows recently, but the biggest one is undoubtedly Chess Boxing. His getting into the ring with Ludwig produced one of the best live stream moments of 2022.

According to CDawgVA, taking opportunities as they came to him has been a massive part of his continued success within the space.

“Being a creator, so many opportunities come your way. It’s so important to take advantage of those really crucial opportunities, and you never know which one it’s gonna be. But you always have to stay open-minded and jump on opportunities when they appear.

“That’s especially one thing I think I’ve been pretty good at is just, when an opportunity comes up that seems kind of unusual but could be a game-changing experience for you, it’s really crucial you jump on that as a creator.”

As live events hosterd by content creators continue to grow, the number of no-shows does also. This was fully displayed guring the 2023 Streamer Awards, and event that was palgued with last-minute cancellations. But Connor stepping up to take the place of xQc when he was a no-show at Ludwig’s Chess boxing event has paid off in spades.

“I’d befriended Ludwig before that, but being able to turn up? A lot of creators can’t do that. You’ll hear a lot about how unreliable creators are, and we are unreliable a lot of the time. But when you say you’re available for something and you can turn up to it, people knowing that you’re reliable is really important when it comes to being asked back for opportunities.”

CDawgVA | Twitter

“It’s literally like acting and voice acting as well. If you’re a reliable voice actor who always turns up on time, nails the lines, and doesn’t cause a fuss, you’ll get way more roles from directors, right? It’s less apparent, but it’s very much there.”

“You have to be able to show up on the day. Chess boxing was one of those where Ludwig didn’t have xQc, and he was like, ‘Dude, we need someone,’ and I was like, ‘Dude, you know I’m good for it. I’ll go up on stage and put on a show.’ That’s something I’m comfortable doing.”

And put on a show he did. Connor’s victory over Ludwig was hard-fought and came down to literal milliseconds. A fitting end to one of the most hype livestream events in recent memory. More eyes on Connor has allowed him to interact with even more creators in the space, something he genuinely enjoys doing. Though he admitted that having new guests on stream can be risky sometimes, he’s not afraid to take that leap and trusts that he’ll be able to get along with other creators.

“I think collabing is very important for streamers. Some streamers don’t need to do it and don’t want to do it, which is totally valid and makes complete sense. But I’m just a very social person. I really like interacting with creators. Especially creators people wouldn’t expect me to interact with. I just really enjoy the collaborative aspect.”

“You never really know what someone’s gonna bring on stream until they’re on there. Some people, they just switch it up, or they’re way different than you expected. It could end bad, right? But I love mixing it up, and I have my friends I love hanging out with, especially on stream. I just have people I really enjoy hanging out with.”

“I think living in Japan also adds this other layer to it where people want to come here, and they want the familiarity of having someone to kind of guide them, and that’s often what I end up doing a lot of the time. Like, ‘Hey, yeah, man! You’re in Japan? Let’s check out this place.’ It’s a different vibe being here.”

Creators flock to Japan and bring their viewers with them on their adventures. Having someone like Connor along for the ride who knows Japanese and can help people navigate can add a ton to the on-stream experience for other creators.

https://clips.twitch.tv/embed?clip=HealthyFurryWrenchEagleEye-XtlBbLcE28XfILpb&parent=www.dexerto.com&parent=www-dexerto-com.cdn.ampproject.org&parent=www.google.co.uk&parent=www.google.com&parent=www.google.fr&parent=www.google.es" frameborder="0″ allowfullscreen="true" scrolling="no" height="378″ width="620

“I’ve always had a really easy time talking to people, and I think I’m easy to talk to in general. I was never really intimidated by the thought and never worried too much. It was like, ‘Alright, this guy seems cool.’ Maybe we made a connection at one point in time. Maybe there’s an idea that comes up that’s just perfect for that creator, and it’s always really fun to do with them.”

Not to mention, Connor’s also been on the road with the Trash Taste crew to put on their very own live show. Though there’s a pay-per-view taping of the show out there along with plans to soon release one of the live show tapings free for everyone, people who attended were specifically asked not to film.

For a moment, these YouTubers, who typically pull hundreds of thousands of viewers, sat in front of an audience made up of a few hundred fans. It was a more intimate experience and a very new venture for creators who got their start filming videos in their rooms. And, in some ways, the small, in-person crowd was just as intimidating as having 15k live viewers on Twitch.

“I think when you’re streaming, you’re presenting yourself in an authentic way. Buuut there’s a little bit of performance to it. You’re presenting yourself with a performance aspect. Whereas on stage, I almost feel like you lose a lot of the personality, or your personality becomes secondary to the performance.”

“With the live show, it’s very much more about how we keep the audience engaged. Maybe I’ll play the villain more. Maybe I’ll make fun of the crowd more. Maybe I’ll antagonize them more, more than I normally would. But also, just having a live audience just amps you up. You get way more into it. You see faces, which is a really weird thing.”

“When I’m streaming, I have 15k people, and none of our shows are even close to that. If I saw 15k people in front of me, that’s a totally different thing in my brain that’s happening where I’m seeing all this. How you approach it changes wildly. Ultimately, you get on stage and make sure the people who paid to be here get their money’s worth.”

While they surely wanted to make a profit off of touring the U.S. for a month straight, Connor spoke about setting aside the business part of his brain for the sake of ensuring the fans who show up in person got to have a unique and special experience.

“We present so much stuff online. The business part of my brain is saying, ‘Every show should have been streamed.’ Obviously not, but you do think about how to maximize this, making sense for everyone. But the other part of your head approaches it more artistically, and you’re like— I think for a live show, and especially that one like that one where I find that, if you know too much going into it, it spoils a bit of the fun. Especially if you know the previous answers from different shows cause it was kind of a game as well. I think we just thought that it’d be a more intimate experience for everyone involved if you just turn up to the show, get to experience it, and hopefully, it’s fun.”

Those in attendance at these live shows had the opportunity to take a survey that was, in some ways, a part of their performance. It was less of a live show and more of an interactive experience with fans. Preserving that experience took priority over creating content for the much larger audience all three creators have outside of the people attending in-person.

CDawgVA has dipped into so many different styles of content that it’s hard to keep track of. His schedule is insanely packed, and he’s in a position where he has so many different things going on at any given time. But Connor doesn’t plan on slowing down.

CDawgVA isn’t retiring any time soon

Connor’s been busy over the past few months. Constantly collaborating with other creators and traveling, all while trying to keep up with Trash Taste and his own livestream. We asked him about the first thing he did when he got home from Hawaii, the thing he was looking forward to most when he got back to his home in Japan after nearly a month away.

“This is gonna sound so mundane… (laughs) I have this really nice coffee machine, and it’s just something that really – It’s such an important ritual for me just to make a coffee in the morning, a nice coffee.”

“Not being able to have that kind of morning ritual to get my head into the zone of ‘I’m gonna do some work today,’ not having that sucked, so finally being back and being able to do that is great. I have my parents here, so I was like, ‘You have to come over and try my coffee machine. It’s great.’ I get everyone on it. You come to my house, you have to try a coffee from my machine. It’s so good.”

“I think I’m probably gonna take a little tiny break in May? My parents are over right now, so I’m slowing down a little more than I’d like. I’m trying to be a good son.”

Can’t fault him for trying to be a good host and showing his parents around Japan, and he seems to be enjoying his small break with them.

But, even after traveling so much recently between the Cyclethon and a trip to Hawaii, Connor is still ready to make more content. After years of working with an incredibly busy schedule, he’s still eager to do more and push his content further.

“There’s always the question of, ‘What’s next?’ Like, what’s the next big step? Obviously, the lifestyle is tough to maintain at times, right? Weekends aren’t weekends; they’re extra work days. You do kind of wonder how long you can keep doing it.”

“I’d like to think I have a pretty healthy balance with how I approach it all. I try to strike a balance between exercising, socializing, and then content as well. I just want to make sure that, when I’m working, that work is all good stuff. Like I’m not just sitting there for two hours and messing around. I think it’s important to have that sort of disciplined approach to it to maintain a busy schedule.”

This is where something that hits many successful content creators creeps in: Impostor syndrome. Right before winning the award for Best Philanthropic Stream Event at the Streamer Awards, Connor was on the red carpet saying he’s still shocked people don’t think he’s ConnorEatsPants, another content creator.

“The way I’ve kind of looked at it – and this really helps me – if I feel impostor syndrome, it just means I have to make something even better. And it’s this weird kind of cat-and-mouse game where it’s never going to go away, but it kind of motivates me to improve.”

“Cause I’m like, ‘I shouldn’t be feeling like this. I know what I make is good.’ But then I wonder, ‘How could I up it even more?’ It’s almost this weird kind of boogeyman that’s chasing you because you can never not feel impostor syndrome if you get some form of success. And, you know, on YouTube or for any online content these days, you can never sit on that. You can never enjoy the success.”

“It’s always, ‘Ok, you’ve been successful. You made something people like. How do you top it? How do you make the next thing?’ Having [impostor syndrome] is almost good? But not letting it consume you and hold you back is important. Using it as motivation, I find, is very helpful. And it’s such an easy thing to be like, ‘Just be motivated by it.’ It’s like, ok, well, the mental mechanics of it aren’t that easy. But, for me, I’ve found that it really did help me when I re-aligned how I looked at it. It helped me in a weird way to overcome the challenges I was facing.”

But are weekends just being extra workdays something that’s healthy? Is always chasing the next big thing something that’s sustainable? We were curious as to what Connor would want to do at the point that keeping up with this schedule is too much for him or if he sees himself getting to that point at all.

“I think there’s some really exciting technology coming out that I’m really invested in, and I could definitely see myself maybe helping with production or assisting with content creation. But, on the other hand, I just love content creation too much right now. I can’t see myself stepping back any time soon; I’ll always be doing something. Maybe I’ll get into woodworking or something, and that’ll be my content in 10 years, where I just make chairs and varnish them.”

“I imagine myself getting to that point where maybe I just have a hobby that I like, and I only make content about that. I can always find myself doing some form of content, but at some point, I’ll have to slow down. This is not something I can do when I’m 40. But I think I’ve got a good chunk of years left, and I think it’s only going to get more exciting.”