Asmongold says GeorgeNotFound’s life was “destroyed” because accuser “lied about her age”

Twitch star Asmongold has defended GeorgeNotFound following sexual assault allegations against the YouTuber, arguing his life was “destroyed” because his accuser “lied about her age.”

In March, Twitch streamer ‘Caitibugzz’ alleged that she had been sexually assaulted by a “significantly older” and “popular content creator” in the summer of 2023.

While she didn’t name who assaulted her at first, fans soon connected the dots to GeorgeNotFound, who eventually responded — admitting to “touching” her while she was drunk without first getting verbal consent.

Since the accusations, fans have spotted that MrBeast had removed George from promotional images for his chocolate brand Feastables. Asmongold discussed this on his stream, coming to GeorgeNotFound’s defense.

Asmongold on GeorgeNotFound allegations

In a March 17 livestream, Asmongold said GeorgeNotFound’s life was “destroyed” because Caitibugzz “lied.”

“This guy had his life ruined,” he said. “This guy got literally Photoshopped out of existence. Because he had the audacity to cuddle with a girl on a sofa that lied about her age.”

He added: “He got his life destroyed.”

“Everybody whose age doesn’t begin with one is like ‘this is insane’. But because that was like probably only 5% of his fan base, his fan base was actually very upset.”

GeorgeNotFound has since released another statement in response to the allegations, posting a 27-minute YouTube video on March 16.

During the video, the Minecraft star stated that he was unaware of Caitibugzz’s age during the alleged assault. He also admitted that he initiated a lot of the cuddling.

However, he added he doesn’t think cuddling is an invitation, but felt the impression given was “mutual” at the time.