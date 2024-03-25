GeorgeNotFound accuser responds to backlash over her allegations

Streamer Caitibugzz has responded to backlash over her allegations against Minecraft YouTuber GeorgeNotFound. In a stream, she made new claims about the incident, and hit back at those disputing it was “sexual assault”.

In March, Twitch streamer ‘Caitibugzz’ alleged that she had been sexually assaulted by a “significantly older” and “popular content creator”, later confirmed to be YouTuber GeorgeNotFound.

In his response, the 27-year-old admitted to placing his hand on Caiti’s waist under her shirt.

In response, Caitibugzz has expanded on her allegations in a Twitch stream on March 24, refuting claims that it did not amount to “sexual assault.”

“Unwanted sexual touch is in the definition of sexual assault. It’s sexual assault and I’m never going to apologize for saying it is.”

She also hit back at claims that her allegations were “fake”, noting George had “admitted” the incident took place. At the time of writing, the YouTube star has not replied to the latest statement from Caiti.

In his initial response, GeorgeNotFound said, “I have never and would never break someone’s sexual boundaries or assault anyone.”

In a video addressing the allegations, George explained: “There was nothing quick about it. It was very slow, and I was very cautious about it in making sure she was comfortable throughout the process. Me and Caiti were very touchy, very cuddly, and very slowly got more intimate.”