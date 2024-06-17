Asmongold explains why he’s “so happy” ImAllex was exposed

Twitch streamer Asmongold chimed in on the abuse allegations levied towards YouTuber ImAllexx, revealing that he was “so happy” when the creator’s ex-girlfriend came forward.

The YouTube community was shocked on June 15 when ImAllexx’s ex, Alice, shared a massive 82-page document alleging that she suffered both physical and mental abuse at his hands.

In one video, the YouTuber even allegedly threatened to “bash her head against a wall with a brick,” while in others, he referred to Alice by derogatory terms.

During a live stream on Twitch, Asmongold began to shift through the controversy, saying that in the past, ImAllexx was criticized for his “holier than thou” attitude and how he wasn’t surprised by the accusations surfacing against him.

“It’s just funny for me to see one of these fake, nice virtue signalers get exposed for being an absolute f**king psychopath,” he said. “Constantly trying to virtue signal, and I was so happy to see somebody who’s a rat get exposed like [this].”

Asmongold argued that these “fake personalities” are the “worst people,” because they hide who they really are behind closed doors.

The Twitch streamer also shot down the idea of ImAllexx issuing a massive apology video, believing that the YouTuber would rather stay quiet and remain in the dark.

“When a rat like this gets exposed, rats love to hide in the shadows. So, whenever they get exposed, like this guy does, it becomes evident and obvious that it’s just a rat.”

At the time of writing, ImAllexx has yet to respond to the allegations in any capacity. However, it’s still early days since his ex-girlfriend exposed the YouTuber, and there’s no telling whether or not he plans to issue a statement.

ImAllexx isn’t the first creator to find himself in hot water over abuse allegations. In May 2024, TikToker Angry Reactions revealed plans to return to content despite being arrested on domestic abuse charges and ‘quitting’ social media, although he continues to plead his innocence.