Caitibugzz releases full statement amid GeorgeNotFound’s sexual assault allegations

Twitch streamer Caitibugzz has released a statement following GeorgeNotFound’s response to her allegations of sexual assault.

On March 9, Twitch streamer ‘Caitibugzz’ alleged she had been sexually assaulted by a “popular content creator” at the beginning of summer, 2023, and internet sleuths quickly pointed to ‘GeorgeNotFound‘ after connecting the dots.

George responded to the allegations, both via X (formerly Twitter) and a lengthy video on March 11. He denied Caiti’s claims that their interactions were not consensual and stated that he was unaware of her age at the time, with Minecraft star Dream defending his version of events.

Now, Caiti has hit back, releasing a statement on X addressing George’s stream and including various screenshots for “proof” of the alleged sexual assault.

Caiti began her statement by making it clear she found it “f****** insane” that the validity of her allegations was up for debate as George had admitted to “touching” her while she was drunk without first getting verbal consent.

She then went on to individually address various points made throughout both George and Dream’s responses, slamming claims that she “could have moved” rather than stay on the couch with George even after her friends left. Caiti stated none of those reasons equaled “an invitation to be sexual or that I wanted it. And if he thought I did, he could have asked.”

She explained that both her reaction at the time and following the assault was largely due to shame, a common trauma response for sexual assault survivors; “I was uncomfortable with what happened, but trying to swallow it and suck it up so I didn’t have to acknowledge or accept it.”

Caiti also hit back at George’s claim that he thought she was 21 due to a wristband she had allegedly been wearing, providing DMs that showed the ‘over 21’ wristband belonged to another girl attending the same party.

She wrote, “Even if he assumed we were all 21 because ONE of us was, all these assumptions could have been cleared up pretty quick with a question.”

Caiti then provided further DMs that showed multiple people had texted her after the alleged assault to ensure she was doing “alright,” both describing George as “touchy” during the pair’s interactions.

“Of course, I played it down with my responses at the time. I was embarrassed, I wanted to seem cool because I had never been sexual with someone before,” Caiti wrote. “But let me remind you that their initial gut reaction by simply being in the same, and seeing the situation, was them messaging me the next day worried.”

“It’s easy to say what I should’ve done looking from the outside, not being the one in the situation, in the moment. It’s also easier to think of how I couldn’t gotten out of the situation now that I’m not in it,” Caiti said, explaining that she hoped her post would help raise awareness “that many people are forced into silence.”

“Anyone who [has] come forward about something like this knows the large sum of what you receive is endless hate and it becomes what you’re known for. It’s the price you have to pay to speak up,” she continued, stating she would be taking a week away before streaming a “final statement” on the situation.