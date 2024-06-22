Kylie Jenner breaks down in tears over “hurtful” comments about her appearance

Kylie Jenner broke down into tears while discussing how negative comments about her appearance have affected her.

On the June 20 episode of Hulu’s ‘The Kardashians,’ Kylie Jenner discussed the criticism she has faced regarding her looks and cosmetic procedures.

“It’s like a miracle that I still have confidence and I can still look in the mirror and think that I am pretty,” the 26-year-old admitted to her supermodel sister, Kendall Jenner, as they chatted on the couch.

She then talked about her Paris Fashion Week look in 2023, revealing that, for the first time, she opted for a minimal makeup look while attending the show. However, this led to her receiving more criticism online.

Article continues after ad

“I’m wearing too much makeup and it’s like, ‘You’re wearing too much makeup.’ Then I go and I don’t wear a lot of makeup and someone catches me in a weird light,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder said.

Article continues after ad

The sisters questioned why people felt justified in making hurtful comments. “We’re dehumanized,” Kendall said. “They don’t think that there’s any rules with us. Whereas like, if you talked the same way you do about us about any other woman, people would come to their defense all day long.”

Kylie then cried, asking: “Why do people think it’s okay to talk about me?” which prompted both sisters to get emotional. She then jokingly compared their discussion to therapy, adding: “I’ve never cried about this before but I guess it does affect me.”

Article continues after ad

The 26-year-old opened up about the “hurtful” comments she’s faced online, including ones about her looking “old.” She said: “If I did get so much surgery and I got all these things, I still don’t think it’s okay to talk about someone’s looks.”

Kylie later emphasized that while she is still “strong” and “confident,” she’s “also human and there’s only so much someone can take.” She added: “I always keep it pushing. I have to. I cannot let the comments get me down. I have sh*t to do. Rise above.”