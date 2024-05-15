Zac Efron’s new horror movie about a stripper serial killer sounds insane

Coming off the success of The Iron Claw, Zac Efron tackles horror with Ti West’s Night Business with blood and heinous murder.

With West already having infamy in the horror genre with X, Pearl, and soon-to-be-released MaXXXine, he’s already setting up his next project. According to inside scooper Daniel Richtman, Efron is in talks to lead Night Business, based on the graphic novel by Benjamin Marra.

Set in the 1980s, the story centers on a heinous killer on the loose. He’s hellbent on bloody murder with exotic dancers as his targets. Night Business has a bit of a hero storyline as there’s only one man strong enough to fight this killer: Johnny Timothy.

But will the man with two first names be able to stop the killer before he takes more victims? Night Business is described as being “a nasty brew of power, passion, vigilantes, and dangerous men raining street justice down upon their enemies.”

After The Iron Claw, the spotlight has been on Efron to take on more intense roles as many felt the actor was snubbed of an Oscar nomination starring as Kevin Von Erich. With the news Efron may lead Night Business as Johnny Timothy, many are excited to see it come to life.

“YES! Zac Efron in the 80s inject that into my veins,” said one fan on X/Twitter. With another saying, “I hope he keeps getting work like this! Been rooting for him.”

“Sounds like it might make a neat double feature alongside MaXXXine,” added another.

One commented, “Zacs first dip into horror! This is the way.” But Efron isn’t new to the horror genre, just not to the magnitude of a Ti West movie. In 2019, Efron starred as Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

While the movie received mixed reviews, Efron was praised for his on-screen role as one of America’s most infamous serial killers in history. In Night Business, Efron is set to play the hero of the movie, which is being produced by A24.

As well as MaXXXine hitting theaters in July