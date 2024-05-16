High School Musical fans divided over ‘plans’ for Zac Efron’s return in new movie

The Wildcats might be coming back, as Disney+ has plans for a new High School Musical movie with Zac Efron returning.

There’s no denying that Efron got his start in Disney Channel’s hit franchise High School Musical as Troy Bolton, but he said goodbye to the character in 2008 after the final third installment. Over a decade later, Disney+ is working on a High School Musical 4 and hoping Efron will reprise his role.

“Yes, Disney is working on a new High School Musical movie for Disney+, word on the streets is goal would be to bring back Zac Efron’s Troy,” according to The DisInsider.

Article continues after ad

Troy was one of the leads of the franchise and a big shot Wildcats basketball player, pushed by his father to pursue the sport. But after meeting Gabriella (Vanessa Hudgens) at a New Year’s party and sharing a karaoke song, he’s awakened to his passion for singing.

Article continues after ad

The franchise was a coming-of-age story of young love, friendships, and high school drama combined with catchy musical numbers. In 2019, High School Musical was reimagined into a TV series that did fairly well. But with the news of a fourth movie and Efron returning, some aren’t convinced.

“Um, why? I have no hate, but they’ve been out of high school for the last 16 years and they are all in their mid 30s, some pushing 40. I thought after the TV show that it would be the last of anything from this series,” said one fan on X/Twitter.

Article continues after ad

Others disagreed, saying the whole cast needs to return, alongside director Kenny Ortega. “We don’t want it unless Disney can get all of the cast to reprise their roles that being we don’t want it without Zac, Vanessa, Ashley, Corbin, Ryan’s actor, Kelsi’s actress, Ms. Darbus’ actress, Chad’s girlfriends actress etc,” commented one fan.

Article continues after ad

Some believe that Efron has done a good job establishing himself outside of the Troy Bolton image.

“This makes no sense from both a story or a career perspective for Efron. 1. Zac is 36! Why would he still be in high school? 2. He has shaken off the Disney persona and has established himself as a great actor (Iron Claw, Neighbors, Bundy, etc). This would be a step backward,” they said.

Article continues after ad

Despite the hesitancy, a few are looking forward to the possibility. One fan commented, “Wildcats forever.”

Efron’s return may not be far far-fetched. In 2022, he told E! News he was open to playing Troy again, saying, “Seriously, having the opportunity in any form to go back and work with that team would be so amazing. My heart’s still there. That would be incredible. I hope it happens.”

Zac Efron is in talks to star in a new horror by Ti West, and you can catch up on new movies coming in 2024.