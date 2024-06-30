Netflix’s top movie almost debuted with hilariously inappropriate title

The top movie on Netflix is currently Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman’s rom-com A Family Affair, but the movie almost premiered with a hilariously inappropriate title.

Netflix users spent their weekend watching the new romantic comedy A Family Affair, which caused the movie to take over the number one spot in the film category.

The movie follows famous Hollywood actor Chris Cole (Zac Efron) and down-to-earth writer Brooke Harwood (Nicole Kidman) as they unexpectedly fall in love. However, their relationship has some complications as Brooke’s daughter Zara (Joey King) works as Chris’ personal assistant.

Though the movie’s title is a fun play on the overall plot, Kidman revealed their project almost went by a different name, telling People, “It was originally called Motherf*cker, but beeped out. Somehow that didn’t make it onto the Netflix title.”

Efron added that the vulgar title caught his attention and made him want to get involved with the production, “That made the script stay at the top of the pile. It’s like, what on Earth could this be about?”

However, the over-the-top name wasn’t the only reason Efron wanted to be a part of the movie, as he wanted to work and act alongside Kidman again.

The pair haven’t shared a screen since starring as romantic leads in Lee Daniels’ crime thriller The Paper Boy in 2012.

“I jumped. I think we both kind of did. We jumped at it,” Efron said. “It was like, this is perfect. What better way to reconnect? And we get to have fun.”

While the movie was Efron’s way to work with Kidman, the actress seemed drawn to the movie because “there isn’t enough” films highlighting relationships between older women and younger men.

“There’s a dearth. We’ve had it from way back with older men and younger women, that’s just always been the norm — it’s okay, it’s completely acceptable,” Kidman explained.

“The problem is we’ve not had the equivalent from all different viewpoints, with women telling the stories. And we need game men. [Zac] came in and makes the film because he was like, ‘I’m here to have fun, to play, and to very much be a part of this and be there for you’ — for both Joey and I.”

Although few movies focus on this kind of romance, 2024 did see another film in this genre. The Idea of You saw Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine star as a May/December couple, with Galitzine also playing an incredibly famous younger man.

A Family Affair is currently available to stream on Netflix.