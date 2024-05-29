A Family Affair: Release date, cast, plot & more

Netflix’s rom-com about a Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman hookup (we’re sold) looks like loads of fun. Let’s break down the A Family Affair release date, story, and who else is in the cast.

Among the streaming service‘s new movies in 2024, A Family Affair quickly caught the attention of those of us who like nothing more than a Friday night paired with romance movies.

The film is about a shocking affair between a woman’s mother and her ex-boss. An awkward and unwelcome surprise, to say the least.

Richard LaGravenese’s film is arriving just in time for summer, and here’s everything you need to know about the cringe-forward family drama.

A Family Affair’s release date on Netflix is Friday, 28 June 2024 at 8 AM.

If you don’t have time to watch it on Friday, you have the weekend to catch up or arrange a viewing party with like-minded rom-com fiends.

Who’s in the cast?

Zac Efron, Nicole Kidman, and Joey King lead A Family Affair.

Netflix

A Family Affair cast list:

Zac Efron as Chris Cole

Joey King as Zara Ford

Nicole Kidman as Brooke Harwood

Kathy Bates as Laila Ford

Liza Koshy

Sherry Cola

Efron stars as King’s ex-boss, and Kidman plays King’s adventurous mother. This isn’t the first time Efron and Kidman have romanced each other on-screen; they played lovers in The Paperboy in 2012.

The iconic Kathy Bates, internet celebrity and actor Liza Koshy, and Sherry Cola round out the supporting cast.

What’s it about?

When Zara Ford walks in on her mother and ex-boss together, the surprising affair begins a chain reaction of funny consequences in A Family Affair.

Netflix

Chris Cole is a Hollywood movie star, and Zara was working as his assistant. This makes her mother, Brooke, getting together with him a little hard to adjust to.

Netflix tagged the movie as charming, heartfelt, and romantic. Expect second act blow-ups, third act resolutions, and uncomfortable dinners.

Is there A Family Affair trailer?

Netflix released the first trailer for A Family Affair on May 29, 2024. You can catch it below:

Yes, we know it looks cheesy, but isn’t that all part of the appeal for these kinds of films? Efron being a bit of a sleazebag, Kidman having fun, consider us firmly on board. After the age gap discourse around The Idea of You, we’re here for more of the same drama.

How to watch

A Family Affair will stream on Netflix.

It’s a Netflix Original, which means it’s exclusive to the platform. You’ll need an active subscription to watch it, and it won’t be available for rental or purchase on digital movie stores.

Netflix prices went up in October 2023:

Standard with Ads $6.99

Standard $15.49

Premium $22.99

