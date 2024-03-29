The Big Bang Theory gets one big thing wrong about Sheldon

Young Sheldon has changed a lot from The Big Bang Theory, but the main series has one thing wrong about Sheldon himself.

From the truth about George’s affair to Georgie and Mandy’s upcoming wedding, Young Sheldon has changed plenty of storylines that first originated in The Big Bang Theory.

However, one thing that the main series seems to have got wrong about Sheldon is his sense of independence, something that fans argue they hardly see while he is an adult.

“While Sheldon Cooper is a brilliant theoretical physicist on The Big Bang Theory, there’s an argument to be made that his solo achievements are few and far between. Here’s a breakdown of why Sheldon’s success often relied on collaboration,” one TBBT fan posted on Reddit.

The comment continues “Many of Sheldon’s breakthroughs came from projects with Leonard. None of the ideas that the group worked on were a result of Sheldon’s mind. In fact, he just built on what the others (Leonard, Howard, Raj, and Amy) did and hogged the limelight. The military project was a brainchild of Howard based on Leonard’s theory.”

However, those who have also watched Young Sheldon know that Sheldon’s scientific and logical independence started at an early age. In Season 1 alone, Sheldon tries to order uranium for a solo rocket project that leads the FBI to his door, he single-handedly challenges NASA’s science, and takes the initiative to face his mountain of fears.

By Season 7, this has progressed to an education beyond many 14-year-old’s wildest dreams, simultaneously opening himself up to key new experiences — such as having roommates.

For some fans, this doesn’t mean that his family hasn’t had a helping hand, pushing Sheldon towards independence by TBBT.

“Sheldon’s problem is less fear of failure and more shocked that his goal was not handed to him. After 14 years he has realized that his mother has given him everything and that his natural abilities will only take him so far. We can see this in TBBT as he does diligently work to win a Nobel,” another fan mused.

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024.