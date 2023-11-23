One Piece star explains one of the best live-action fight scenes

The One Piece live-action series incorporates several fights, and Taz Skylar has explained his best action scenes in the series. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Netflix’s One Piece is one of the most successful live-action adaptations ever. The series adapts the first five arcs of the East Blue Saga from Eiichiro Oda’s classic manga One Piece. After the live-action’s global success, a second second was announced.

The live-action adaptation is popular for its fight scenes, especially the ones with Taz Skylar, who plays Sanji. The actor performed every single kick himself; Sanji has a unique fighting style that only requires his legs.

In the series, Sanji clashes with Kuroobi, one of the powerful members of the Arlong Pirates. On top of having the advantage of a stronger physique as a Fishman, Kuroobi is quite a skilled fighter. Here’s a look at Taz Skylar’s explanation of one of the best fight scenes in One Piece live-action.

Taz Skylar explains Sanji vs Kuroobi in One Piece live-action

The official X/Twitter account for Netflix’s One Piece live-action shares a video of Taz Skylar breaking down the fight scene between Sanji and Kuroobi.

Taz Skylar shared: “Just when you think, ‘Okay, I got this, I know how to do this,’ they put you in dress shoes with a heel, and it’s on slippery floors.”

After a brief introduction, he said: “I’ve known Craig, who plays Zeff. He did my first play with me. I’ve known him for so long. It was so special to do this with him. Every piece of movement was completely devised by the stunt team.

“And I remember seeing it and being like, ‘Okay, before you freak out about this or get nervous, let’s just wait a second and break it down.’ I was like, ‘The first move is kick.’ Fine, we’ve been rehearsing that for six months. I can do that bit. Then you land on a table. And the table sides across the room.

“Okay, that’s surfing. You can surf. You’ve surfed since you were little. You can do that bit. Next bit is a front flip, mid-air that lands with a kick. You’ve jumped out of like hundreds of planes in that exact same way. Like that sort of gainer flip out of a plane midair is exactly the same. I know how to do all these three things.

“We can do it. Luckily, we were fine. The whole sequence was, as far as I’m aware, something that the amazing stunt team came up with. Hopefully, everyone thinks it’s as cool as I do. I put so much work into this to get thrown into a table like we need to go again.

“The guy who was playing Kuroobi, he was good fun. We had a lot of fun together. Thanks for watching guys. Be sure to check out One Piece, now streaming on Netflix.”

One Piece live-action is currently streaming on Netflix, and the anime is available on Crunchyroll.

