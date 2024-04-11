TV & Movies

Young Sheldon star breaks down in emotional Season 7 video

Jasmine Valentine
Mary on the phone in Young SheldonCBS

Young Sheldon Season 7 hasn’t even aired its wedding of the century yet, but one star has broken down in an emotional new behind-the-scenes video.

This week marks a huge turning point in Young Sheldon history, thanks to the wedding of Georgie and Mandy in Season 7 Episode 7. The family drama has already started onscreen, with Mandy only planning to invite Meemaw and Dale to the courthouse ceremony in Episode 6.

Mary has been causing quite a stir so far, baptizing Cece behind Mandy’s back with the help of Pastor Jeff. Behind the scenes, actress Zoe Perry is also having a tough time, breaking down in an emotional new video.

Ahead of the pair’s wedding, a teary Perry explained “Montana [Jordan] was always this very calm presence, always a very rooted and solid big brother to them.”

Lance Barber added, “To know them and watch them grow up has been a joy.”

Though Mary is on the outs with the young couple by the end of Episode 6, the behind-the-scenes footage shows both Mary and George at the courthouse, with Mandy’s parents Audrey and Jim not too far behind.

For Montana Jordan himself, Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 7 is even more of an out-of-body experience than for the other cast members.

“I like the storyline of them [Georgie and Mandy] figuring everything out. In real life, I’m about to have a baby as well, so I’m trying to figure it out too.”

The pair will go on to star in an untitled sequel to Young Sheldon, which is expected to begin filming this July.

“As much as we love our Young Sheldon crew — they’re all wonderful people to work around because they all laugh and they make us feel great — there’s something different about actually performing for people that are there to watch you,” they explained to TV Line.

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024. Make sure to catch up with plenty more great TV shows to stream this month.

Related Topics

young sheldon

About The Author

Jasmine Valentine

Jasmine Valentine is a TV and Movies Writer at Dexerto. She's the go-to source for all things Young Sheldon, as well as many Netflix originals. Jasmine has also written for the likes of Total Film, The Daily Beast, and Radio Times. You can email her here: jasmine.waters@dexerto.com.

keep reading
A still from the Young Sheldon Season 2 finale
TV & Movies
Young Sheldon has already aired the best finale imaginable
Jasmine Valentine
Georgie, Leonard, and Sheldon in The Big Bang Theory
TV & Movies
Young Sheldon Season 7 finally brings Big Bang Theory plot full circle
Jasmine Valentine
Georgie and Mandy in Young Sheldon
TV & Movies
Georgie and Mandy’s wedding completely changes the Young Sheldon sequel
Jasmine Valentine
Jim Parsons as Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory
TV & Movies
Is Sheldon Cooper smart in real life?
Jasmine Valentine
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech