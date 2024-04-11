Young Sheldon star breaks down in emotional Season 7 video

Young Sheldon Season 7 hasn’t even aired its wedding of the century yet, but one star has broken down in an emotional new behind-the-scenes video.

This week marks a huge turning point in Young Sheldon history, thanks to the wedding of Georgie and Mandy in Season 7 Episode 7. The family drama has already started onscreen, with Mandy only planning to invite Meemaw and Dale to the courthouse ceremony in Episode 6.

Mary has been causing quite a stir so far, baptizing Cece behind Mandy’s back with the help of Pastor Jeff. Behind the scenes, actress Zoe Perry is also having a tough time, breaking down in an emotional new video.

Ahead of the pair’s wedding, a teary Perry explained “Montana [Jordan] was always this very calm presence, always a very rooted and solid big brother to them.”

Lance Barber added, “To know them and watch them grow up has been a joy.”

Though Mary is on the outs with the young couple by the end of Episode 6, the behind-the-scenes footage shows both Mary and George at the courthouse, with Mandy’s parents Audrey and Jim not too far behind.

For Montana Jordan himself, Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 7 is even more of an out-of-body experience than for the other cast members.

“I like the storyline of them [Georgie and Mandy] figuring everything out. In real life, I’m about to have a baby as well, so I’m trying to figure it out too.”

The pair will go on to star in an untitled sequel to Young Sheldon, which is expected to begin filming this July.

“As much as we love our Young Sheldon crew — they’re all wonderful people to work around because they all laugh and they make us feel great — there’s something different about actually performing for people that are there to watch you,” they explained to TV Line.

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024. Make sure to catch up with plenty more great TV shows to stream this month.