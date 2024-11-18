Young Sheldon fans have definitely missed Georgie & Mandy’s most heartbreaking Easter egg

We’d started to get over George’s death, but Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage has quietly included the most emotional Young Sheldon Easter egg possible. But did you spot it?

Now Georgie and Mandy are living with the McAllisters in the new TV show, we don’t get to see much more of Medford. In fact, almost none of the same locations or sets are used this time around.

Aside from Meemaw, Mary, and Missy, you almost couldn’t tell the two shows were linked – except there’s a heartbreaking detail that’s been staring us in the face since Episode 2.

Article continues after ad

Georgie gets a call from Missy to pick her up from school after she was suspended from school for pulling a fire alarm. He obliges so Mary won’t find out, picking her up in a familiar-looking truck.

As the two share their frustrations and grief, it becomes obvious Georgie is driving George’s truck… one he’s seen ferrying the kids around in Young Sheldon numerous times.

Article continues after ad

CBS

Whether it was taking Sheldon to the airport to visit Caltech for the first time or rescuing Georgie after getting stuck at the border with Meemaw, time in the truck with George was essential to the Coopers’ character development.

Article continues after ad

It’s not explained how or when he gets possession of it, but we see Georgie driving it in both Episode 2 and Episode 4 of the spinoff. Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 14 explained that Mary eventually sold most of George’s possessions, including his prized lounge chair.

Co-creator Steve Holland has been waiting for Young Sheldon fans to spot the Easter egg, confirming to TV Line it’s been intentionally included to carry some emotional weight.

“There’s some real weight to that if viewers caught it,” he added. “We didn’t really want to make it a big deal, but when Young Sheldon was ending and we were starting this show, the transportation department [at Warner Bros.] was asking us, ‘Do you want us to keep this truck or get rid of it?’ And we were, like, ‘No, we should definitely keep it.’ And it makes sense that Georgie would drive that truck.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“It’s his dad’s truck, and he has an emotional connection to it, so it just seemed like that was the right thing to do.”

Georgie has been struggling with his grief since the new series began, resulting in a suspected heart attack that mirrored his dad’s demise. Don’t worry though – he’s fine and is using private time at George’s grave to work through his complex emotions.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is airing weekly on CBS. Catch up with our Episode 1, Episode 3, and Episode 5 recaps before you watch the latest episodes.

Article continues after ad

You can also check out why the sequel has picked the wrong characters for a spinoff, and more TV shows streaming.