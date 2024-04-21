TV & Movies

Young Sheldon star pays tribute to classic Big Bang Theory joke while visiting iconic set

Jessica Cullen
Iain Armitage as Sheldon Cooper on Young SheldonCBS

Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage referenced a classic Big Bang Theory joke while visiting the set of the original sitcom.

Production might have wrapped on Young Sheldon’s final season, but that hasn’t kept star Iain Armitage away from The Big Bang Theory universe. In fact, on a recent tour around the Warner Bros studio lot, the Young Sheldon actor was pictured visiting the most iconic set from the Big Bang Theory: Sheldon and Leonard’s living room.

The actor shared a picture of himself sitting on the fictional duo’s couch on his Instagram stories. The couch (one of the most famous sitcom couches now, second only to Friends’ Central Perk sofa), was a mainstay of the original show of which the Young Sheldon spinoff was born.

He even makes reference to a classic Sheldon trait, with the caption: “Whatever else you do on the @wbtourhollywood, please don’t sit in my spot!” This is a throwback to Sheldon’s habit of only being able to sit in a certain spot in the living room, a joke used time and time again in the original series.

Iain Armitage visiting the Big Bang Theory set at Warner Brothers studiosInstagram/Iain Armitage

The image actually came the day after Armitage had wrapped on Season 7, marking the end of his tenure on the show. While on the lot, he was gifted a huge goodbye card with seemingly hundreds of signatures, and even ended up giving a tour himself.

“I didn’t know what the day after completing @youngsheldoncbs would be like, wasn’t sure how I’d feel ect,” he wrote on Instagram. “I ended up back on the lot to get a haircut, and then ran into my buddy @therealderekjason who works with @wbtourhollywood. Somehow, I ended up giving my very first tour of Warner Brothers, with a real uniform and everything!”

Fans were elated by the reference. As one Reddit comment said: “The TBBT time machine actually works!” Another wrote: “Young Sheldon, get out of that seat! Get moving kid, big Sheldon is coming!”

A third added: “My heart can’t handle this today, thanks!!!”

For more on little Sheldon, check out our guides on shows to watch if you like Young Sheldon, and take a look at our Young Sheldon finale predictions.

