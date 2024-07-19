Young Sheldon fans in tears after real-life Professor Proton dies

After Bob Newhart’s death, younger fans have been paying tribute to the star, who played Professor Proton in both Young Sheldon and The Big Bang Theory.

If you’re a longtime Sheldon Cooper fan, you’ll know a major part of his educational journey started with his love of a scientific TV show fronted by Professor Proton. In Young Sheldon, the genius Cooper watches the show religiously, while adult Sheldon is still hugely influenced by his legacy.

The role was Newhart’s last, appearing in nine episodes of both shows in total. Real name Arthur Jeffries, Professor Proton finally met Sheldon in Season 6 of The Big Bang Theory after Leonard hired him for a party. In the show, Proton died in Season 10.

It’s safe to say that Young Sheldon fans noticed immediately, voicing their upset on social media. “RIP Professor Proton… you will be missed,” one posted on Reddit, with a second agreeing, “Professor Proton. RIP Bob. You were one of the greats of comedy.”

“Sheldon would be devastated. RIP,” a third added.

However, it’s not just fans who are emotional, as TBBT and Young Sheldon cast have also posted tributes.

Iain Armitage, who played Young Sheldon, told People Magazine, “Bob’s Professor Proton was inspiring to Sheldon, and his career as an actor was inspiring to me. He was loved and will be missed.”

Mayim Bialik, who most recently appeared in a cameo role in the Young Sheldon finale, added, “When I got to work alongside him on TBBT, it was absolutely a dream come true.

“He was effortlessly professional, poised, hilarious, and incredibly approachable. Working with Bob was working in the presence of a true comedy legend – the likes of whom we simply don’t see anymore. How he will be missed!”

Newhart was also known for CBS series The Bob Newhart Show, which ran from 1972 to 1978, alongside appearances in Elf and Legally Blonde 2.

