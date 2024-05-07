Young Sheldon star “removed” from cast list — but there’s a simple reason

Young Sheldon fans have been up in arms about one star’s “removal” from the cast list following new rumors, but there is likely a simpler reason behind it.

Earlier this week, social media platforms were rife with rumors that Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage was a Muslim after allegedly being spotted in London’s Leicester Square taking his Shahadah (a profession of faith).

While some fans are convinced that the person photographed was a doppelganger, others think it’s led to Armitage’s “removal” from the show’s cast list on Google — but the disappearance is much likelier to be a platform glitch.

It goes both ways: for example, Tom Hiddleston is still listed as being part of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse’s cast, despite him not appearing in the movie. These mistakes happen all the time and aren’t any cause for alarm.

Though Google is clearly playing up with just four episodes of Young Sheldon Season 7 left to go, the change in listing hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“What’s funny is, when I looked at this screenshot, I thought, “Where’s Dale?” I didn’t even notice that Sheldon was missing!” one fan weighed in on Reddit.

A second commented, “It’s a little weird but who cares?” while a third cited the rumors “I heard it’s because apparently he converted to Islam recently. However, this news hasn’t been verified so I don’t know if it’s true or not.”

While it isn’t clear when the Google bug will be fixed, it can be determined that it isn’t linked to earlier reports as they simply aren’t true. Other than online rumors, there is nothing confirmed to suggest that the Young Sheldon actor is in fact a Muslim.

It’s unclear if Armitage was actually in London or if the viral photo was merely someone who looked like him, but the Young Sheldon star told Variety in April that he wouldn’t be back in LA until June. “I’m very excited because I get to come back out [to Los Angeles] in June. I’ll get to hang out with Annie, I’m getting my pilot’s license and I’m going to get to give tours at Warner Bros., which will be wonderful,” he explained.

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024. Catch up with plenty more great TV shows to stream this month in the meantime.