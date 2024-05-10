TV & Movies

Young Sheldon stars flood social media with ‘emotional’ George tributes

Jasmine Valentine
Young Sheldon George death sceneCBS

Season 7 Episode 12 finally confirmed George’s death, with Young Sheldon stars taking to social media with emotional tributes to the Cooper dad.

The storyline that nobody wanted to happen finally came to a head in Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 12, where it was revealed that George had died of a heart attack offscreen while at work.

Though the Young Sheldon cast knew the storyline was coming, many haven’t taken it well, expressing their feelings in emotional online tributes.

A Young Sheldon tribute post to George by Iain ArmitageInstagram/Iain Armitage

Actor Iain Armitage took to Instagram to post a series of throwbacks of him and Lance Barber, adding in the caption, “Love you, George! Love you, Lance!!”

This in turn set fans off, with one replying, “Broke my heart. We all knew it was coming, but it was still jarring.” A second weighed in, “I lost it at the end. Everyone’s reaction was heartbreaking.”

In a tribute of their own, Barber and actress Zoe Perry spoke to TV Line about what it was like to film the scene. “I think audiences are seeing a very real reaction to that,” Perry explained. “It was really intense.”

“I do vividly remember filming it, and we’d shot the beginning of that scene leading up to the door and wrapped that, and then we knew we were going to approach that moment. Because I’m standing in the foreground, I wasn’t really privy to what was going on behind with Meemaw and Missy, although I could feel.”

“I don’t know if I was planning it but I felt angry at the news,” Perry added.

Raegan Revord, who plays Missy, has been sharing emotional throwbacks on Instagram for the last few weeks, weighing in on George’s death with a statement of regret issued by producer Chuck Lorre.

A statement made by Young Sheldon producer Chuck LorreInstagram/@raeganrevord

Fellow football coach Wayne, playing by Doc Farrow, took to Instagram earlier in Season 7, adding, “Reflecting on our incredible journey and the unforgettable moments between friends as we near the end of Young Sheldon. Our relationship on screen was full of ups and downs, challenges and triumphs, much like any great coaching partnership.

“Each episode we shared not only brought our characters closer but also taught us lessons in resilience, respect, and the power of second chances. As we bid farewell to this amazing chapter, we are grateful for every heated debate, every laugh, and every heart-to-heart. Here’s to the memories we’ve created and the stories we’ve told.”

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024. Catch up with plenty more great TV shows to stream this month in the meantime.

