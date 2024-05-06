Is Young Sheldon a Muslim? Iain Armitage rumor explained

Before Young Sheldon closes out for good, a new rumor has taken the internet by storm, but why has Iain Armitage been identified as a Muslim?

Young Sheldon is a sitcom that has previously come under fire for its portrayal of religion throughout its seven seasons, with some fans claiming the Christianity-based storylines are inaccurate.

Now that debate has seeped into real life, with a key member of the Young Sheldon cast called into question over a rumor that has spread like wildfire online.

But why is lead actor Iain Armitage caught up in a social media rumor in the first place — and is Young Sheldon a Muslim?

Article continues after ad

Is Young Sheldon a Muslim?

No, Young Sheldon isn’t a Muslim. The rumors come from a tweet that surfaced claiming that actor Iain Armitage had taken his Shahadah in London, though this is allegedly fake.

The now-deleted tweet claimed that Armitage had been seen in London speaking to Nadeem Ashraf, a street Dawah specialist and the founder of Dawah Motivation. In simplest terms, Dawah is the act of inviting people to Islam.

Article continues after ad

Ashraf’s tweet stated “Actor Iain Armitage took his shahadah today with London street Dawah team, Leceister Square. Takbeer!”

Plenty of TikTok users caught hold of the tweet to break down the alleged Shahadah, which is a profession of faith. In order to fulfill this, the professor must “bear witness to the oneness of God by reciting the creed ‘There is no God but God and Muhammad is the Messenger of God.'”

Article continues after ad

However, some users don’t believe that Armitage is the person photographed, though Ashraf clearly stated that they allowed their photo to be taken and uploaded.

“That is not Iain Armitage,” one TikTok reply read. “It’s a doppelganger though. Y’all need to stop lying.”

A second agreed: “The source isn’t very convincing. I wish he could verify this,” while a third weighed in: “Do people not realize that Young Sheldon is a fictional TV character?”

Article continues after ad

Other than online rumors, there is nothing confirmed to suggest that the Young Sheldon actor is in fact a Muslim.

In the hit prequel, Sheldon is a staunch atheist, challenging his mother Mary’s devoted Baptist faith in every stage of his life. In earlier seasons, Sheldon convinces himself that he needs to convert to Judaism in order to be an effective genius, but this is a short-lived theory.

Article continues after ad

While you wait for the next episode, you can catch up with our other Sheldon content, like our Season 7 theories, filming locations, how to watch Season 7 outside the US, and how to watch Young Sheldon on streaming.

You can also check out all the best new TV shows coming out this month.