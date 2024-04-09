New Young Sheldon Season 7 promo debunks one major fan theory

With Georgie and Mandy’s wedding airing this week, a new Young Sheldon Season 7 promo has debunked a popular fan theory.

All eyes are on the wedding of Georgie and Mandy in the next episode of Young Sheldon Season 7, airing this Thursday (April 11). Fans have been teased with preview after preview of the impending nuptials, and now the first trailer promo has dropped — immediately debunking one fan theory.

In the original preview photo, Georgie and Mandy can be seen getting wed at the local courthouse, with the Coopers and Mandy’s parents both in attendance. However, one Cooper can’t currently be accounted for, with Sheldon missing from the photo.

Fans originally wondered if Sheldon was officiating the ceremony in a rogue yet completely possible move. However, Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 7‘s first preview trailer has confirmed that the couple are being married by a courthouse employee, meaning Sheldon’s whereabouts are totally unknown.

“Still no reason as to why Sheldon isn’t present,” one fan posted on Reddit in response to the new trailer. Another mused: “It just seems like they ran to get to Georgie and Mandy as soon as they were told about the wedding, so maybe Sheldon was just not there in the house at the time.”

However, the cliffhanger at the end of Episode 6 perhaps tells a different story. In the closing moments, Mandy tells Meemaw and Dale that they are the only family members invited to their spur-of-the-moment wedding, with Mandy trying to figure out a fitting punishment for Mary and Audrey after they each tried to baptize Cece behind her back.

In the same episode, Sheldon also took issue with the fact that he wasn’t asked to be the Best Man, which might also contribute to why he can’t be seen at the courthouse.

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024. Make sure to catch up with plenty more great TV shows to stream this month.

