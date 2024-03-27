Young Sheldon reveals Georgie and Mandy’s wedding — but there’s a catch

The first preview of Georgie and Mandy’s wedding has been revealed ahead of Episode 6, but the Young Sheldon Season 7 plot has a catch.

While fans patiently wait for next week’s delayed Episode 6, speculation has been rife since the episode synopsis hinted at a feud between Mary and Mandy’s family.

However, all must be well in time for Episode 7, titled ‘A Proper Wedding and Skeletons in the Closet.’ People Magazine has now revealed that there’s a little more to family life than just CeeCee’s baptism, with Georgie and Mandy’s wedding taking place at the courthouse.

Article continues after ad

However, the new preview photo exposed a huge catch to the Cooper family storyline — Sheldon is nowhere to be seen.

In the photo, Georgie and Mandy have their wedding in casual clothes, with the immediate Young Sheldon cast in attendance — including Mandy’s somewhat distant parents. However, Sheldon isn’t pictured, with fan theories already sprouting up as to why.

Article continues after ad

“Hmmm, I like to believe Sheldon would attend Georgie’s wedding unless something else came up. Heh, knowing Sheldon he’s probably behind that desk acting all important,” one fan commented on Reddit.

A second mused: “If Sheldon doesn’t show up for the wedding, isn’t that something Georgie should’ve brought up when he said he wasn’t going to attend Sheldon’s wedding?”

Article continues after ad

Other guesses include Sheldon officiating the wedding itself, or simply just being out of frame. Given that Sheldon will begin to prioritize his journey to Caltech, there’s just as much reason that he could be wrapped up in schoolwork.

“It’s odd that the baby isn’t there either, but this looks like a last-minute thing,” another fan noted.

So far, specifics surrounding Georgie and Mandy’s wedding haven’t been revealed, even if fans do now have an air date for the Young Sheldon Season 7 storyline. This was first confirmed by actress Emily Osment, who revealed behind-the-scenes photos of the wedding shoot on Instagram.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024. Catch up with plenty more great TV shows to stream this month in the meantime.