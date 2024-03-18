Young Sheldon fans think they’ve solved this long-running mystery

Plenty of Young Sheldon questions still need to be answered — but fans think they’ve now solved one long-running mystery.

While there’s an extended wait for new episodes of Young Sheldon, fans are spending their time digging deeper into the details of the prequel series.

Fan theories for the show have always been present, but recently they’ve ramped up with predictions for the Season 7 finale, potential “surprise” deaths, and what is the most likely to happen in the upcoming sequel.

Now there’s a new fan theory on the block, with Young Sheldon viewers thinking they’ve finally figured out one incredibly long-running mystery.

Young Sheldon fans think they’ve solved long-running mystery

Young Sheldon fans think they’ve now solved the mystery of why Missy and Sheldon have different accents to the rest of the Cooper family.

Though set in the fictional Texan town of Medford, it’s only Mary, George, Meemaw, and Georgie who have distinctly Southern accents. This doesn’t matter for side characters such as Dr. Sturgis, who probably didn’t come from the state in the first place. However, for Missy and Sheldon — who were both born there — the plot thickens.

For Sheldon, who usually adopts behaviors out of choice, the answer is pretty self-explanatory. “Sheldon doesn’t have a transatlantic accent, he has a General American accent, which is most similar to a midwestern accent. General American speakers are seen as stereotypically more intelligent than people with southern accents, which is why Sheldon uses that accent. He calls it a mid-Atlantic accent incorrectly though,” one fan posted on Reddit.

For Missy, the answer is slightly more convoluted. As Sheldon’s twin, it’s likely that she’s picked up on behaviors subconsciously from him, but many fans think it’s down to her own environment.

“I think because she was very into pop culture from a young age so she has a more general American accent, lots of kids develop their accents from TV and movies,” one fan questioned. Another chimed in: “People started traveling/moving away from their home area more — this causes mixed/muddle accents that tend to land on general American.”

A minority thinks it could be a personal choice from actress Reagan Revord, commenting that by the time Missy shows up in The Big Bang Theory, her Southern accent is much stronger.

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024. Catch up with plenty more great TV shows to stream this month here.