Young Sheldon guest star’s biggest series is coming to Netflix

One of Young Sheldon‘s biggest guest stars is about to make their Netflix debut as country singer Reba McEntire’s old sitcom is coming to the platform on May 6.

Titled Reba, after herself, the show follows a single mom who works to hard to provide for her three kids, her daughter’s boyfriend, and her grandchild.

Reba ran for five season on The WB with a sixth premiering on The CW and, though it didn’t win any major awards, the series is a huge pop culture hit with its theme song “I’m a Survivor” charting at number three on the Billboard Hot Country Songs.

After Reba ended in 2007, McEntire made a few one-off appearances in different sitcoms before landing a recurring role on Young Sheldon.

The singer made her debut on The Big Bang Theory spin-off in Season 3 as June, a hairdresser and Dale Ballard (Craig T. Nelson)’s ex-wife.

McEntire’s character was pulled into the Cooper’s life as Dale is Missy’s baseball coach, Meemaw’s boyfriend, and the owner of the sporting goods store George and Georgie end up working at.

Ironically, Young Sheldon has seen another Reba cast member in its midst as Melissa Peterman, who played Reba’s ex-husband’s new wife Barbara-Jean, plays Brenda Sparks, the Cooper’s next door neighbor and mother to Sheldon’s friend Billy.

Despite both women being on the show, and even appearing in the same episode once in Season 4, they never managed to cross paths before McEntire’s last appearance in Season 5.

And it doesn’t look like the pair will get the chance to reunite before Young Sheldon ends as executive producer Steve Holland told TVLine, “She’s expressed interest, but she’s very busy. She has another [sitcom] pilot that she’s shooting, so I just don’t know if it’s going to work out.”

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024. And make sure to catch up with the plethora of great TV shows to streaming this month.