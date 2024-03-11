Young Sheldon creator “hopeful” for this character’s return

Young Sheldon Season 7 is set to bring plenty of favorite characters back before the end – with one in particular who creators say they are “hopeful” for.

Only a few episodes in and Young Sheldon Season 7 has proved it’s going out with a bang. George’s affair has turned out to be a sham, Missy’s had a secret boyfriend, and Sheldon and Mary are finally back where they belong in Texas.

There are also cryptic clues for what we might see in the season finale, including the return of two beloved characters from The Big Bang Theory.

However, there’s still a question mark surrounding the potential return of a number of characters, with creators “hopeful” for one in particular.

Young Sheldon creator “hopeful” for Reba McEntire’s return

Young Sheldon creators have revealed that they are “hopeful” for Reba McEntire’s – who plays Dale’s ex-wife June Ballard – return to Young Sheldon Season 7.

Though there are no confirmed plans in place, executive producer Steve Holland has implied that it’s something the team is working on. “We would love to have her back. She’s expressed interest, but she’s very busy. She has another [sitcom] pilot that she’s shooting.”

June hasn’t been seen in Young Sheldon since Season 5, with country singer and actress Reba McEntire’s busy schedule probably the biggest reason for this. Alongside upcoming commitments, she’s also recently been seen as a regular coach on The Voice.

That doesn’t mean Reba hasn’t got a vested interest in the show, with the TBBT prequel being partially responsible for her long-term relationship. “Throughout the years, we just stayed in contact,” Reba said about her partner Rex Linn during an interview. “Until 2020, before the pandemic, we were both on Young Sheldon. We went out to dinner, and we’ve been inseparable ever since.”

McEntire also has a previous co-star who appears on Young Sheldon, with Melissa Peterman – who plays neighbor Brenda in the prequel – once starring in Reba’s self-titled sitcom.

Steve Holland also said: “They’ve never shared a scene, I know! It’s a thing that Melissa reminds us of often. She would love to be in scenes with Reba. Part of the reason Reba’s on the show is because she and Melissa are close friends, and Melissa let us know that Reba was a fan.

“We really want that, and I think she would like it. It’s just a matter of logistics.”

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024.