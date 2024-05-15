Young Sheldon fans will love sitcom climbing the Netflix charts

As Young Sheldon reaches its final episode, fans of the Big Bang Theory spinoff could have a new series to get stuck into with a similar sitcom ascending Netflix’s rankings.

It’s been a tough time to be a Sheldon fan lately. Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 12 brought about the long-dreaded death of George Cooper Sr., and the final episode is just days away.

As this chapter of the Big Bang Theory prequel comes to an end (before the newest show, Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage, arrives), fans could find a new obsession in a classic early 2000s sitcom currently charting on Netflix: Reba.

Even those too young to remember Reba’s original run will likely recognize the show for its now meme-worthy opening theme song, which has been heavily utilized across TikTok and the like in recent years.

Currently sitting in ninth place among the most-viewed TV shows on the streaming service right now, Reba is a throwback series that’ll satisfy all the right needs for Young Sheldon devotees.

Starring Reba McEntire, the sitcom was set in Houston, Texas, following Reba’s on-screen counterpart, who discovers her husband wants a divorce after impregnating his dental hygienist. Amid the chaos of her new life, Reba attempts to keep everything — including her demanding family — together.

There are a few connections that’ll keep Young Sheldon fans hooked on Reba. For one, Reba actually had a guest role in the Big Bang prequel. Reba McEntire played June, Dale’s ex-wife, and appeared frequently from Season 3 onward, having starred in six episodes total.

But that’s not all. The show is a family comedy set in Texas, much like the Cooper gang and their adventures. Viewers in the know will also spot that the dental hygienist in question, Barbra Jean, is played by Melissa Peterman, who also played Brenda Sparks, the Cooper’s often-irritating neighbor and George’s almost-mistress.

You can stream Reba on Netflix now. For more of the best new TV shows to watch on streaming, we’ve got you covered. Don’t forget to check when the new episode of Young Sheldon is out.