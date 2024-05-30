Young Sheldon stars finally get their reunion, but not as expected

Only two weeks after its finish, a Young Sheldon reunion is already on the cards — only it’s probably not what fans expected.

With the Young Sheldon Season 7 finale came an immediate reunion, with many of the Cooper family cast deciding to watch George’s funeral together. While fans wait for sequel Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage, there didn’t seem to be another onscreen reunion happening — until now.

Stars Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman, who played June Ballard and Brenda Sparks, are finally getting their long-awaited partnering after starring on sitcom Reba 20 years prior… only it will be happening on a completely new show.

NBC has released the first preview of Happy’s Place, a sitcom about a woman (McEntire) who inherits a bar from her husband. Peterman is set to play the bar staff lead, marking the first time the duo have appeared on screen at the same time since 2007.

With both McEntire and Peterman cast in Young Sheldon, it was automatically assumed that the pair would share the screen at some point in the seven seasons — but it never happened. The closest they came was actually in Season 7 Episode 13, when they were spotted at Mary’s door after George’s death, one after the other.

From the creators’ perspective, the Young Sheldon cast reunion simply didn’t happen because McEntire was too busy. Executive producer Steve Holland told TV Line: “They’ve never shared a scene, I know! It’s a thing that Melissa reminds us of often. She would love to be in scenes with Reba. Part of the reason Reba’s on the show is because she and Melissa are close friends, and Melissa let us know that Reba was a fan.”

In fact, Holland later told the same outlet that McEntire was hardly in Season 7 because she was filming for Happy’s Place. “She’s expressed interest, but she’s very busy. She has another [sitcom] pilot that she’s shooting, so I just don’t know if it’s going to work out,” she said.

Regardless, Young Sheldon fans are still hyped for the chance to see the two Reba stars reunite. One TikTok reply reads: “Not Reba and Barbara Jean [Peterman’s character in Reba] making a comeback together!” While another agreed: “Oh I am so watching this. The fact that they are back together is *chef’s kiss*.”

All 14 episodes of Young Sheldon Season 7 are now available to stream on Paramount Plus. You can check out everything we know about Season 8, as well as why the finale wasn’t even about George or Sheldon at all, and other binge-worthy TV shows to add to your list.