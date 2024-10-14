Young Sheldon fans shouldn’t panic – George IS back for Georgie & Mandy (ish)

Okay, it’s not exactly in the way we’d have wanted, but George is very much a part of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage – Young Sheldon fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

Sorry to keep banging on about it, but as of the Young Sheldon Season 7 ending, Sheldon’s dad George did in fact die. To see him somehow resurrected from the dead in order to appear in spinoff Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage would be something of a miracle.

However, fans shouldn’t worry. George is a part of new episodes, just not in the way we’d have hoped for.

Instead of coming back physically, George’s spirit is weaved into the overarching narrative arc for the entire series. His presence is seen in some moments more directly than others – think of Mary in Season 7 Episode 14 for a clue here – but regardless, his legacy remains intact.

For actor Lance Barber, this has been an extra thrill. “I took my family to see the shoot of an upcoming Thanksgiving episode, which was super touching,” he explained to Dexerto.

“What I can say as a character actor is to go there and see how much George is still alive through that show, through the acknowledgment of him, through the feeling of the loss of him is just so wonderful and flattering.”

The last time we physically saw George on screen, he wasn’t in the best way. Season 7 Episode 13 saw him in a casket – though Barber was also hiding in the church congregation in drag – with each of his kids giving him a final farewell speech… or wishing they did.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage picks up a few months after, though the Coopers’ grief is still very apparent, especially for Georgie and Missy.

“He’s still a part of Georgie’s and Missy’s experience when she visits, and Mary and Meemaw’s as well,” Barber adds. “When they come visit the show, they pick up where they left off.

That loss is very present, and George is very present. It means the world to me to say, as my legacy as a character, that George still lives on through this new show.”

If that’s not good enough news for Young Sheldon fans, there is something better – Barber is “open” to a beyond-the-grave cameo… if it was done in the right way.

“If the writers decided to do that, they would do that in a thoughtful and classy way, as opposed to just a stunt to get people to watch the ghost of George Cooper return. If that was the case, then I would consider it. Otherwise, I’m really satisfied.”

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage hits screens on October 17. Find out why we’re not getting Young Sheldon Season 8, why the sequel has picked the wrong characters for a spinoff, and more TV shows streaming.