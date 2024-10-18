Young Sheldon’s George Sr breaks silence on Georgie & Mandy’s “replacement”

Now that George has gone, Mandy’s dad Jim is tipped as his “replacement” in Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. But does the Young Sheldon star think he’s up to the challenge?

We know what you’re thinking – nobody can replace the GOAT George Cooper, no matter how hard they try. Still, Young Sheldon spinoff Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is setting up Mandy’s dad Jim as his replacement, with Georgie taking a job at his tire shop in the Young Sheldon Season 7 ending.

Article continues after ad

From The Big Bang Theory, we know Georgie goes on to become “Dr. Tire,” meaning he got his start in the industry on Jim’s watch. With the sequel set to explore life with his young family, there’s no doubt he’ll be leaning on Mandy’s dad for a bit of fatherly advice too.

But what does George himself think of being ‘replaced’? Actor Lance Barber thinks Jim could be a great fit – and potentially better than Georgie’s real dad in one essential way.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Will Sasso [Jim] is such a long-time talented comedic actor and a perfect type,” Barber explained to Dexerto. “Jim is his own man, but he is fulfilling the archetype of that type of dad, that’s for sure.”

CBS

“I think he might even be a little more attentive than George was, in certain ways, but he certainly fills the void,” he added. “It’ll be shown to be important that Georgie has that relationship, that he will look for that in Jim.”

Article continues after ad

It’s a storyline that certainly makes sense given how things were left in Young Sheldon Season 7. In Episode 14, Jim offered Georgie a way out of all his issues, after the raid of Meemaw’s gambling room left him broke without an immediate future.

After the tornado, Mandy had already got the pair to move in with Jim and Audrey, which sets up the format for Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

Article continues after ad

However, none of this means the Coopers have completely disappeared. Mary and Meemaw will be paying a visit in Episode 2, while new series regular Missy can first be seen in Episode 2.

Article continues after ad

CBS

As for George? He won’t be completely disappearing, put it that way.

“George is still alive through the show,” Barber stated. “Through the acknowledgment of him, through the feeling of the loss of him. He’s still a part of Missy’s experience when she visits, and Mary and Meemaw’s as well.

“When they come visit the show, they pick up where they left off. And that loss is very present, and George is very present.”

Article continues after ad

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is airing weekly on CBS. Find out why we’re not getting Young Sheldon Season 8, why the sequel has picked the wrong characters for a spinoff, and more TV shows streaming.