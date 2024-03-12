All eyes are on George in Young Sheldon Season 7, with fans agreeing that his “misunderstanding” gets one thing just right.

It might be a prequel sitcom named after his son, but George Cooper Snr. is proving himself to be the true star of Young Sheldon Season 7.

So far, he’s been kept in line by Missy while Mary and Sheldon have been away, with creators also confirming that his impending death will be touched on in future episodes.

With plenty more George content still to come, some think his recent “misunderstanding” totally nailed one thing in particular in Young Sheldon.

Young Sheldon Season 7’s “misunderstanding” got this right

Young Sheldon fans think Season 7’s “misunderstanding” – another way of describing the rumors of George’s affair – got the essence of his character completely right.

During Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 4, it’s revealed that Sheldon’s childhood memories of his father being unfaithful – something that inspired his infamous three knocks – was actually a total misunderstanding. Sheldon had always believed that he walked in on his father with another woman when he was a teenager, but the prequel revealed that Mary was in fact dressed up in a costume.

For many fans, the decision to keep George’s character intact by pivoting Sheldon’s memories was the right one, honoring the character development that George has built up over the past seven seasons.

“Bravo to #YoungSheldon team for addressing Sheldon seeing his dad “cheating” but it actually being a misunderstanding it is very Sheldon like and I’m happy Big George’s character wasn’t ruined,” one fan posted after the episode on X/Twitter.

Another said on Reddit “I just saw that episode and goddamn I’m SO RELIEVED. They handled it really well by keeping the wholesome family together AND still giving Sheldon that integral storyline that forms who he becomes.”

However, some fans believe that Sheldon’s misbeliefs surrounding his dad’s affair could also lend to George’s death, meaning he won’t actually physically die at all.

“Well my theory is that George doesn’t die in the finale and instead we get a voiceover saying “I didn’t know it at the time but I only had another month with my father. but the last few weeks with him have really taught me. blah blah blah. end scene as the family is sitting around the table,” another fan weighed in.

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024. Catch up with plenty more great TV shows to stream this month here.