Young Sheldon fans realize major Cooper was missing from George’s funeral

Young Sheldon’s series finale centered around the Cooper family holding a funeral for George — but fans have just realized someone was missing.

It turns out that George had a sister named Ruth and, while she was mentioned in both episodes of Young Sheldon and The Big Bang Theory, her face was never shown in either show.

A Reddit user pointed out that George’s sister and parents not being included in his funeral was a weird choice. “It’s been about 2 weeks and it’s astonishing to me people are still asking why Paige wasn’t there for the finale when she had almost ZERO connection to George, he didn’t remember her name half the time,” they wrote.

“Meanwhile, I’ve seen not a single person ask why George’s own sister, Ruth, wasn’t at his funeral, nor has anyone asked where the hell were his own parents (if they were alive at the time).”

Other Young Sheldon fans were quick to agree with the post as another person commented, “They should have hired an actress to be George’s sister. She didn’t even need many lines. All she had to do was silently cry and have someone check on her. Maybe add in a ‘thank you’ line from her.”

Some fans joked that George’s sister did make a hidden cameo that people definitely missed as Lance Barber, George’s actor, showed up to his character’s funeral in drag and sat at the back of the church.

However, one Reddit user wanted to know why more people from George’s professional life didn’t come to pay their respects, writing, “I’m more interested in why the church wasn’t PACKED with current and former football players and their parents who had come to know George over the years. Seriously, there should have been standing room only — why didn’t that happen?”

Despite not showcasing more of George’s family, the Young Sheldon Season 7 finale did help the show break a huge four-year ratings record, even though some fans were left disappointed.

All 14 episodes of Young Sheldon Season 7 are now available to stream on Paramount Plus. You can check out everything we know about Young Sheldon Season 8, as well as why the Young Sheldon finale wasn’t even about George or Sheldon at all, and other binge-worthy TV shows to add to your list.