Young Sheldon: George’s death had a positive effect on one Cooper

The Young Sheldon finale showcased how hard George’s death was on his family, but it may have actually had a positive effect on one of the Coopers.

The Young Sheldon Season 7 finale was mostly centered on the funeral for Sheldon’s dad George and, while it was heartbreaking, it did deliver some happy endings for some of the cast.

His three children — Georgie, Missy, and Sheldon Cooper — naturally took the death of their father very hard, but his passing seemed to have had a positive effect on Georgie in particular.

A fan on Reddit posted a collage of moments between Georgie and George throughout Young Sheldon’s seasons and, in the majority of them, George can be seen calling his son an idiot and irresponsible.

However, in the last panel, Georgie is shown telling his father that he has “everything under control” and that he won’t let George down, which is a beautiful nod to how much Georgie has grown up.

Despite being the oldest, Georgie Cooper was arguably seen as the weakest of the kids, as he was constantly shown to be dim-witted and always making poor decisions.

But Georgie also showed how much he cared about his family and managed to step up in a lot of ways, especially when Mandy became pregnant with their daughter, Constance.

He went out of his way to get whatever job he could to support Mandy and their baby, going so far as to work for Mandy’s father to make ends meet.

While many people doubted he could be a good father at such a young age, Georgie defied expectations by being shown constantly caring for Constance and putting her needs above his at every turn.

And Georgie was also an incredibly strong pillar for the Coopers after George’s death as his mother, Mary, had a breakdown, and Missy and Sheldon couldn’t handle the loss on their own.

Georgie’s transformation from a troubled kind to a respectable man/father can absolutely be attributed to the lessons his father taught him throughout his life, even if those lessons were pretty harsh at times.

George’s death definitely left a gaping hole in the hearts of the Coopers for the rest of their lives, but it also gave Georgie the opportunity to be the person he was always meant to be.

And it seems like other Reddit users agreed as one fan commented, “Georgie Cooper is the epitome of character development. Absolutely.”

A second fan echoed the sentiment writing, “I admire Georgie a lot. He’s always so full of confidence, in the beginning he came off as flaky, but you soon realise he’s someone you can trust and rely on to have your back, no matter. Proper chip off the old block and a true Gen X.”

Finally, a third user expertly summed up how the majority of Young Sheldon fans felt after seeing Georgie step up to the plate, “Damn, didn’t expect to get emotional over this.”

