Young Sheldon: George’s funeral had incredible hidden cameo you definitely missed

Even if you tuned-in to Young Sheldon’s emotional two-part series finale, odds are you probably missed this incredible cameo during George Cooper Sr.’s funeral.

Seven years and a countless number of science jokes later, Young Sheldon has come to an end. The season finale took a step back from comedy, focusing on the fallout of George Cooper Sr.‘s sudden (but not unexpected) heart attack.

With George’s funeral serving as the emotional climax for the show, viewers might have been too distracted by their grief to even notice that Lance Barber (who played George) showed up to his own memorial service.

That’s right — during the funeral scene in which Sheldon, Mary, and the rest of the Coopers attempt to come to terms with their loss, Lance Barber is actually chilling in the background. Though you might not notice him, as he’s wearing an insane disguise. (You can see it for yourself below.)

Dressed as a woman in a red blouse and a grey wig, Barber is almost completely unidentifiable amid the funeral crowd. In the wider shot, it’s even harder to spot him. In one image, the Young Sheldon cast member even holds his own obituary program.

This has shocked viewers who didn’t spot this during the Young Sheldon two-part finale. Others are taking the cameo and running with it, suggesting that George might be on his way to leading a new life away from the rest of the Coopers.

“So like George faked his own death,” said one X user.

“So what I’m seeing here is that George faked his death, attended his own funeral in disguise to ensure his family bought he was dead, and then he became Leonard’s bully. The lore is insane,” another wrote, referring to the fact that Barber also played Leonard’s old school bully on The Big Bang Theory.

“Unintentionally making it canon that he lived and later went on to become Leonard’s bully,” said a third.

A fourth added: “George canonically faked his death so he could run away and do whatever middle aged dads do.”

While this theory might be a fun joke, perhaps it’s more indicative of the fandom’s mindset right now: missing George Cooper Sr., and coming up with whatever they can to keep him alive in their minds.

