Young Sheldon is set to say goodbye with its final Season 7 and there’s high anticipation of how the series will address the inevitable fate of George Sr.

Fans first met Sheldon Cooper’s family in The Big Bang Theory including his twin sister Missy and his brother George. But the sitcom never got to see their parents, especially George Sr. for a reason.

The sitcom introduced their parents through stories of their childhood and not-so-pleasant stories about their father. The Big Bang Theory made it clear that George Sr. had been dead for some time due to speculated weight issues.

As Young Sheldon heads into its final season, Season 6’s timeline trajectory and certain hints reveal the series will likely end with his death.

Will Young Sheldon Season 7 address what happens to George Sr.?

Young Sheldon Season 6 ended with all the characters in 1993. With Sheldon off to college, it’s likely Season 7 of the series will head into 1994 – the year George Sr. dies and has some major family problems.

The sixth season teased that the imminent death of Sheldon’s father is unavoidable. The Big Bang Theory revealed that they lost their father when he and Missy were both 14. With them being 13 in Season 6, it only leaves Season 7 to dive into the year they lose him. It’s unclear when the new season will take place, as their birthday is in February.

But the finale of Season 6 also gave a foreboding omen that George Sr.’s death will be tackled. When Missy has her rebellious stage, she steals her father’s car with a friend and has a joyride. George and his wife are on the way to get them when they have a serious conversation.

It’s important to remember that the series hinted George Sr. was having an affair with Brenda or possibly someone else. In the car, Mary exclaims that they will never get a divorce and George says, “Over my dead body.” He later says that’s the only way a divorce could ever happen or will happen.

The affair is a big precursor before George Sr.’s death as Sheldon is the one who discovers it and paints his father in a bad light. According to ScreenRant, CBS showed regret over his storyline but it’s unlikely that they will kill off the patriarchal character as the wheels are already in motion.

