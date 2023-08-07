Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly has been talking about the future of her character on the show, stating her belief that heartbreak is heading Beth Dutton’s way.

Yellowstone is launching on CBS in September, exposing the exploits of the Dutton family to an entirely new audience.

While long-time fans of the show are waiting for the series proper to end. Season 5 is halfway through its run, and being delayed because of well-documented behind-the-scenes issues with star Kevin Costner. As well as the writer and actor strikes.

While we’re waiting for Part 2 of Season 5 to shoot and air, Part 1 has just been released on Blu-ray. And it features a brand-new interview with star Kelly Reilly. Just beware of Yellowstone SPOILERS ahead…

Yellowstone star sees heartbreak in Beth Dutton’s future

“Beth is haunted by her past,” Reilly says of her character, as reported by Insider. “She has a lot of regrets and she has a lot of secrets that he doesn’t know. So there is something that is under the surface that will one day – I’m sure – come, and she’s probably certain that she will lose him.

Reilly is speaking of Beth’s relationship with Rip Wheeler, with whom she has had a troubled past, but who the character nevertheless married at the end of Season 4.

“In this season, you see that she is waking up in the night, constantly having bad dreams,” the actress explains. “Constantly thinking about how she treated him, how she was with him, some of the decisions she made.”

Kelly Reilly talks of character’s “immense guilt”

Beth Dutton was forced to have a hysterectomy when she was a teenager, which means that she can’t now have biological children. Something that Kelly Reilly believes weighs heavily on the character.

In the video interview, Reilly says that her character feels “immense guilt” over the fact that she is keeping it from Rip. “She cannot switch that part of herself off,” Reilly says, adding “there’s a tremendous sadness in that.”

“He doesn’t know any of that, and she’s protecting him. So there’s a weighted burden in her heart that she cannot share with him. He’s trying to reassure her and love her, but he doesn’t know the truth.”

Yellowstone is still due to return later this year. For more info on the show, click on one of the below articles, or head here.

