Yellowstone star can’t wait to return to show for one perfect reason

One Yellowstone star can’t wait to get back to set to shoot Season 5 Part 2, but it’s all for one very sweet reason.

Ask any Yellowstone fan what their thoughts are on the upcoming Season 5 Part 2, and they’ll tell you that they want it sooner rather than later. It’s been almost a year and a half since the last Yellowstone episode aired, and it’s about time for Taylor Sheridan and his crew to get back in the saddle.

Frankly, some of the Yellowstone cast think so, too. Cole Hauser, who plays the formidable Rip Wheeler on the show, is more than ready to get back to work. Talking to People, he’s confirmed that he’s “excited to go back to work” after the show was put on hiatus following the 2023 SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

But there’s one thing above all else driving Hauser to return to set, and it’s the idea of seeing his fellow Yellowstone actors once again.

“I’m excited to see my castmates,” he said. Adding to this, he also specified that he was “excited” to see “and work with” Kelly Reilly, his on-screen beau, in particular. He made mention of feeling the same excitement to see Taylor Sheridan once more, too.

He also revealed that Sheridan would be directing some of the final episodes of Yellowstone, though he didn’t confirm which, or whether this would include the finale.

“I think he’s going to direct some [episodes],” he said. “So I’m excited about that. Just get back up in Montana and go to work.”

With the remaining episodes of the Taylor Sheridan show aiming to air in November 2024, it’ll be a speedy turnaround for the cast and crew of the popular Western series. In which instance, filming for Part 2 is most likely to begin in the next month or so.

