Yellowstone is popular despite its flaws for one obvious reason

There are many things fans love to complain about when it comes to Yellowstone, but the show remains popular for one glaringly obvious reason.

Although Yellowstone often leaves much to be desired, it can’t be denied that Taylor Sheridan’s show is successful by measure of popularity. The Season 5 premiere brought in around 12.1 million viewers, and its overall impact has been enough for Paramount to invest a reported $500 million per year on Sheridan content.

All this in spite of frequent criticism. Plot points are often left hung in the air or dropped entirely (hello, dinosaur bones!), and the dialogue, while effective, usually plays like semi-inspiring quotes found on airport mugs. Still, Yellowstone continues to keep viewers coming back, and it’s not just to do with the addictive ranch opera-style drama.

What keeps Yellowstone fans returning time and time again is the abundance of vibe. The atmosphere in Sheridan’s Duttonverse scratches an itch that all cowboy-loving audiences have. Set aside the explosive twists and mustache-twirling Yellowstone villains, and you still have a beautifully shot Montana tourism video that’s emblematic of modern-day Americana.

Clearly, this sentiment runs deeply among fans. Many have attested to the Dutton vibe playing a big part in their enjoyment, despite not necessarily ticking all the right boxes elsewhere.

“Despite its tremendous plot faults, Yellowstone actually does a pretty good job with the setting and characters,” said one Reddit comment. “I’m a farmer in the west. It’s neat seeing accurate things on the screen.”

Another added: “Cowboy stuff is like astrology for men,” while a third wrote: “I think it’s popular because it’s rugged. Cowboys, beautiful landscape, some brawls, Beth’s boobs, drama, country music, etc etc.”

“I think it appeals to the city folk with delusions/romanticism of ranch life,” said another. “Rural folk would most likely call out the show’s BS.”

That’s Yellowstone’s backbone: it gives audiences a glimpse into a world that they may not otherwise know. While there’s no doubt that Taylor Sheridan’s over-the-top approach to ranch life might not be 100% accurate when the stakes get high, it’s still a look into that life. For many, the on-screen depiction of the Dutton Ranch is just as satisfying as watching one of cinema’s best Westerns.

It’s all the more reason for disappointment when Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 rolls around. When the show ends, we’ll need to turn elsewhere to get our neo-Western fill. Luckily, there’s lots more to come from the Dutton’s legacy.

