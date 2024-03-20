X-Men ’97 release schedule: Dates & episodes

All of the dates, episode numbers, and release times you need to know to enjoy the new animated series X-Men ’97.

Now that X-Men 97 is here and we’ve reverted to our childhood Saturday morning cartoon habits, we need to know when new episodes arrive so we can get comfy and fire up Disney Plus in good time.

Cyclops and the rest of the gang are back, and the new TV show is streaming instead of being released on traditional network television. With positive reviews, we’re excited to jump in.

Here are the X-Men ’97 episode dates and times, and what you’ll need to watch them.

What is the X-Men ’97 release schedule?

After a two-episode premiere on March 20, new episodes of X-Men ’97 will drop weekly, every Wednesday through to May 15.

The full X-Men ’97 release schedule:

Episode 1: To Me, My X-Men – Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Episode 2: Mutant Liberation Begins – Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Episode 3: Fire Made Flesh – Wednesday, March 27, 2024

Episode 4: LifeDeath Part 1 – Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Episode 5: Remember It – Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Episode 6: LifeDeath Part 2 – Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Episode 7: Bright Eyes – Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Episode 8: Tolerance is Extinction Part 1 – Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Episode 9: Tolerance is Extinction Part 2 – Wednesday, May 8, 2024

Episode 10: Tolerance is Extinction Part 3 – Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Disney

What time do X-Men ’97 episodes come out?

The time X-Men ’97 episodes drop depends on where you are in the world. In the US, it’s either 3:00am ET or 12:00am PT.

X-Men ’97 episode times:

3:00 AM ET

12:00 AM PT

7:00 AM BST

12:30 PM IST

How many episodes are there in X-Men ’97?

There are 10 episodes in X-Men ’97 season 1.

The first two episodes were released on Disney Plus on March 20, 2024, with the rest following one at a time weekly. That’s plenty of time to see Storm‘s eyes go white and the carnage that follows. Count us in.

