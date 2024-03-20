X-Men ’97 hailed by fans as Marvel’s “best thing since Infinity War”

X-Men ’97, a revival of the classic animated series from the ’90s, has finally arrived on screens, and reactions are already great.

Despite a bump in the road that involved the firing of the show’s creator mere days before the premiere, Marvel streamed ahead in releasing its long-awaited revival of the classic animated series, X-Men ’97.

And, based on the first reviews coming in, it looks like nothing could have gotten in the way of a fan reception most superhero shows would dream of.

“X-Men ’97 is the best thing Marvel put out since Infinity War. Fantastic. That is all,” said one X review.

After the premiere of the first two episodes, fans are quickly calling it a success, with positive reviews flooding social media. Indeed, with such a beloved piece of nostalgia, the stakes were high. But it seems as though Marvel achieved exactly what they needed to in order to get fans back on their side with this one.

“X-Men ’97 has the best version of Cyclops outside of the comics. I am so f*cking happy,” another wrote. One user said: “It doesn’t matter if you’re new or coming back from X-Men: The Animated series, X-Men ’97 is all kinds of awesome.”

“X-Men ‘97 is a nostalgic thrill ride that is absolutely worth the wait. Having just watched the original series, I was hoping it would live up to expectations, but it EXCEEDS them,” said another.

Official outlets are also showing up to praise the new Marvel TV show, with The Hollywood Reporter calling it “sincere but not self-important”, and Variety declaring it, “a worthy follow-up.”

The first two episodes of X-Men ’97 are currently streaming on Disney+, with episodes following every Wednesday.