X-Men ’97 didn’t make any sense but that didn’t stop it being brilliant

Like most superhero fans right now, I am reveling in the glory of X-Men ‘97. The mainline MCU may be beleaguered at the moment, but this small screen offering has seen stocks rise for the Marvel machine, even if it’s not technically part of the Sacred Timeline. The only problem is, I don’t really have a clue what’s going on.

We are in a ripe age for superhero TV shows right now. Invincible has brought uber-violence and dramatic storylines to the animated realm, while The Boys offers the same in live-action form. And now, X-Men ‘97 has utilized one of the most powerful tools in the industry – nostalgia.

Anyone familiar with the X-Men movies timeline will no doubt remember how their mutant obsession began with the ‘90s animated series. The new TV show picks up where they left off all those years ago, while delivering a familiar yet fresh animated style.

I’ve loved X-Men ‘97, I really have. But, I can’t pretend that it hasn’t all been a bit overwhelming. Between the Easter eggs and nods to the original series and the sheer amount of different storylines and villains the show has introduced, I feel like someone watching an incredible tennis match while wearing a neck brace – I’m not quite getting the full picture.

What’s going on?

Marvel/Disney

For a start, I had completely forgotten about Charles Xavier’s apparent death at the end of the original animated series. In my defense, nearly three decades have passed since then, so the shock of this opening revelation took some getting used to.

Admittedly, I was expecting more of an episodic approach to the series, but X-Men ‘97 follows a similar storytelling style to Invincible. Completely new strands are woven into the narrative every step of the way like side quests in a video game. Particularly jarring is the way the attack on Genosha is sandwiched between Storm’s encounter with Forge — though the reprieve from that chaotic and emotional episode was appreciated.

The beauty of having a team of mutants to acquaint yourself with is that you get a wide range of interesting and thematically rich stories. The counterpoint to this is, even in a TV series, it’s hard to get enough time with each of them to fully understand and appreciate their situation. The Scott-Jean-Madelyne love triangle gets its moment in the sun before becoming a peripheral plot point; Roberto’s induction to the X-Men team feels important at the start of the series before fading; and Wolverine is almost irrelevant.

This frenetic journey through the ten X-Men ‘97 episodes is fun, but the fast pace barely leaves you any breathing space to digest what’s really going down. I’ve lost track of the amount of times I’ve had to rewind the show, just to double check I’ve clocked everything.

Who’s that guy?

Marvel/Disney

More confusing still is the array of different characters, particularly supervillains, at play. I’m no expert on the X-Men by any means, which doesn’t help, but I would argue it shouldn’t hinder me, either. And yet, it has, to a degree.

Knowing who Mr Sinister is, it’s clear quite early on that the classic X-Men baddie is up to something… well, sinister. But as the episodes ticked by, I found myself messaging my co-worker — who is far more knowledgeable on all things mutant — asking things like “What’s that big bird all about?” and “Is Bastion an evil version of Captain America?” Foolish questions, I know, but you have to admit Bastion kinda looks like Steve Rogers with a little beard, and we have seen Cap go rogue before (Hail, Hydra!)

Don’t get me wrong, I love learning about new characters, and they have all been utilized brilliantly in X-Men ‘97. The scale of this series is astounding, and I’m very excited to see what’s next for this animated branch of Marvel’s arsenal. The thing is, I’ll probably have to rewatch X-Men ‘97 another two or three times before I feel like I’ve fully appreciated what’s happened.

Not a bad problem to have, of course. But, for anyone like me, who is ill-equipped with X-Men knowledge, the show has been the equivalent of those conversations where you’re just smiling and nodding like an idiot, hoping nobody actually asks you a question about what they just said. X-Men ‘97 looks great, the action is fun, and the story is cool, but it’s mashed my brain so much that I very nearly had to ask who the bloke in the blue and red pajamas was.

The future incarnate

Marvel/Disney

Admittedly, everything became a whole lot clearer by the time I got to Episode 8. Indeed, that final three-part run towards the X-Men ‘97 ending is truly epic: rousing, heartbreaking, and tantalizing in equal measure. As with most brilliant stories, once the various threads are tied together and the big climax gets underway, it all makes sense.

Maybe it doesn’t matter that I didn’t know who Bastion was at all, actually. This incredibly powerful and malevolent villain was evolving before my very eyes, and I had no idea how it would all play out, who would fall in his onslaught – I wasn’t even sure the X-Men would or could win. In a world where every new superhero movie seems to be painfully predictable, isn’t it refreshing to be surprised, and left with questions?

It still doesn’t change the fact I was very confused for the first seven episodes, but it’s a fair price to pay for such an enthralling endgame.

