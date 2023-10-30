Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey 2 – Everything we know so far

The Winnie the Pooh horror movie may have been critically panned, but it’s done well enough to garner a sequel.

Last year, the Rhys Frake-Waterfield horror movie Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey dropped in cinemas, leaving disgust and fascination in its wake. Turning beloved children’s characters into killers is not a new concept, but this movie managed to stand out amongst the rest, even if it was arguably for the wrong reasons.

The horror film managed to garner a 3% Critics Score on Rotten Tomatoes, and plenty more controversy, but now it seems like a sequel is on the way in spite of all that.

So does the upcoming film have a release date, and what will it be about? Read on to find out more.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey 2 release: Is there a release?

Sadly, as of writing, there is no confirmed release for the Winnie the Pooh horror sequel.

Considering that the original came out in February of this year, we can perhaps expect the following movie to appear around that time in 2024. Either that or it will be released around October since that’s spooky season.

We will update this section as we learn more.

What will happen in Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey 2?

So far, there is no official plot for Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey 2, but it’s likely to follow the concept of the first movie.

The plot of the original is as thus: “Transformed into feral and bloodthirsty, Winnie-the-Pooh and Piglet terrorize Christopher Robin and a group of young women at a remote house.”

Watch the first movie’s trailer below:

However, the director of the original has hinted at some plot elements. During a recent interview with IndieWire, Rhys Frake-Waterfield discussed the upcoming film and teased some of the improvements he planned to make: “There was a lot of like major like, areas from the first film, which I wanted to improve for the sequel. And one of that was one of those was the look of the creatures. The sequel is a Christopher Robin and Winnie the Pooh story, which it should be. To accompany that, we explored a lot more of the Winnie the Pooh universe, which everyone is kind of familiar with.”

So far casting news has also been limited, but we will update this article when we learn more.

You can read more about Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey here

