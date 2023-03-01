Who plays The Armorer in The Mandalorian?

The Armorer is a mysterious and guiding figure in the popular Star Wars show, but who plays her in The Mandalorian Season 3?

The Mandalorian Season 3 has just premiered on Disney+. As stated by our review, the season opens, with “The clanging, chiming sound of a blacksmith battering metal opens the episode. As The Armorer pieces together a new helmet, in a sequence reminiscent of Tony Stark assembling his Iron Man Mark 1 suit, drums thunder along the beach outside.”

Now, this Star Wars character has always been an interesting figure in the show. The Armorer is wise, and titular character Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) puts a lot of faith in her during his journey to protect Grogu, aka Baby Yoda. But even according to the show’s creators, we still have a lot to find out about the Armorer.

So who is the Armorer? And who plays the character in the Star Wars show? We shall explain, but first: Slight spoilers for the Mandalorian to follow…

Who plays the Armorer?

Emily Swallow plays the Armorer in the Mandalorian, including the newly premiered Season 3. The actor also appears in The Book of Boba Fett, How to Get Away With Murder, and Castlevania.

As for who the character is, according to Wookieepedia, “The position of Mandalorian Armorer was held by a Mandalorian tasked with forging armor and gear out of beskar metal.

“One armorer, who was known simply as “the Armorer,” was part the Tribe on Nevarro after the Great Purge of Mandalore. She kept the tradition of the Mandalorian people alive by forging beskar, but she also reminded the Tribe to never remove their helmets in the presence of another, claiming this was the Way of the Mandalore. During the skirmish on Nevarro, after reminding him of Mandalorian Creed, she tasked Din Djarin with bringing Grogu to the Jedi Order.”

She also forged Din Djarin’s armor around 9 ABY, so she has played a significant role in his life. Though whatever future intentions she may have is very much for the show to decide.

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 1 is streaming now on Disney+. You can sign up here. You can also check out our other coverage of the show here.

